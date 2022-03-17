Indy
317 Day: Celebrating Women In Business

This year for Women's History Month, we celebrate women-owned businesses

March 17th marks “Indy’s own holiday” (an appropriate hat tip to Indianapolis’ popular 317 area code) and highlights the city’s music, arts, food, and spirits scene. 106.7 WTLC was all over Indy highlighting the local businesses, sports, and cultural scenes that make Indy a great place to live, work and thrive!!

This year for Women’s History Month, we celebrate women-owned businesses in the city including:

Que Wimberly, The Missing Brick | 6404 Rucker Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Hope Hampton, Cozy Lifestyle Interior

Crystal Usher, Juice Remedy

Gloria Turk & Kimberly Turk-Strong, Gloria’s Event Planning

Stephanie Kirkland, My Sister’s Stuff Boutique | 11135 Ravenna Way, Indianapolis, IN 46236

