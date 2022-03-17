WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Undressing Room welcomes Master P as he talks about his upcoming episode of TvOne’s Uncensored airing this Sunday. He gets real with us and discusses entrepreneurship, HBCU’s and more. The duo also undresses the hottest topics of the week; Jussie Smollett being sentenced to jail and more Kanye antics with D.L. Hughley and Pete Davidson.

The Final Question To Undress got real. What’s the craziest lie a man told you?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

The temperature is up and down but Spring is almost here! Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks to help you celebrate Spring solstice.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Master P” | Episode 59 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: