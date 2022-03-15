Colin Kaepernick Keeping Dreams Of NFL Return Alive & Makes Public Call For Receivers To Help Out

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Colin Kaepernick issued a public announcement on Sunday, putting the football world on notice that he’s prepared for a return to the gridiron. But all he needs are a few wideouts to help him show everyone that he’s still got it.

“For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself,” the former San Francisco 49ers QB posted on social media. “I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up.”

One person who immediately responded was Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. And with Russell Wilson‘s recent departure for Denver, Lockett is very much in the market for a new signal caller. The 2× Second-team All-Pro wideout even offered the services of his younger sibling Sterling to assist Kaepernick with his return to the league. Lockett tweeted back, “Let’s do it bro! Me and my brother will come run routes for you!”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll met with Kaepernick a few years ago and admitted there was some interest. But Carroll also said the team was looking for someone to back up Wilson, not another starter. And Kaepernick tried to hold a public tryout and showcase his skills in November 2019. However, a controversial mix-up between Kaepernick, NFL coaches, and A/V personnel turned it into a fiasco.

“I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again,” the footballer-cum-social-activist told Ebony this past October. “That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here.”

And if there’s another quarterback who recently came back to the league like he never left – one that Kaepernick can point to – then it would be 7x Super Bowl champ Tom Brady. “These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” the 44-year-old NFL GOAT tweeted yesterday. He then added, “We have unfinished business. LFG (LET’S F***ING GO).”

Well, it may be three years in this case — but so does Kaepernick.

