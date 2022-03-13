Arts & Entertainment
Lizzo Serves Face In Colorful Mini Dress On Instagram

Lizzo took to Instagram to serve a look in a colorful mini dress by Kim Shui.

Lizzo took to Instagram to show off her latest ensemble in a fashionable Instagram post and we’re loving it!

Taking to the social media platform, the 33-year-old “Rumors” singer posted a photo of herself rocking a Kim Shui mini dress that was everything.  Styled by Jason Rembert, the colorful dress featured blue fur at the hem and neckline and included colorful stitching throughout. The singer paired the look with pink slide-in heels and rocked blue eye shadow on her eyes to match the colors of the dress. As for her hair, she wore her long, dark locs in a straight-down hairstyle that was parted down the middle to complement the entire look.

“Deep in the heart of these t*****😏,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Lizzo’s style is something we can aspire to be like as the entertainer has undoubtedly become the new face of the body positive movement. And recently, the Truth Hurts singer got candid about how she’s spearheading the body positivity movement in People’s Women Changing the World issue.  

“I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day,” she told People. “It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard.” She added, “and one day that will just be the standard.”

Got to love Lizzo!

Lizzo Serves Face In Colorful Mini Dress On Instagram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
Close