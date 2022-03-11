Kim Kardashian Won’t Criticize Kanye West On New Show

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

She’s taking the high road…

Kim Kardashian says she will not speak badly about Kanye West on her new Hulu show. Kardashian said in an interview with Variety that she doesn’t think she would “ever criticize” the father of her children. She added that isn’t really what she is about, and that having public disagreements is never easy. Kardashian was recently declared legally single after filing for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. West in turn has been going on social media rants the past couple months about Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

