Nia Long Is Fresh Faced And Fine In Latest Bikini Selfie

Nia Long showed off her flawless and glowing skin in her latest fresh faced selfie.

"ATL" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

Source: M. Phillips / Getty

Nia Long took to Instagram his week to show off her glowing skin in a fresh-faced selfie that she took while lounging about in a black and pink striped bikini top.

Taking to the social media platform, the 51-year-old  Best Man Holiday actress looked stunning as she donned a black straw hat and orange-tinted shades. She looked as if she were lounging about poolside while on vacation and letting the sun serve as a natural filer.

“Ain’t no shame in my selfie game @fspuntamita @thealist.us This is what Monday looks like. 😘🇲🇽,” the beauty captioned the photo. Check it out below.

“Happy women’s day my Queen. Thank you for being an inspiration to me and other women ❤🦋,” one of Nia’s 3.6 million IG followers left underneath the stunning shot while another commented, “She been fine all decades of my life.”

Nia also shared other fresh-faced photos of herself during her tropical vacation in Mexico, all in the name of self-care. Taking to the platform over the weekend, the actress posed in her natural hair and skin while enjoying a massage and the scenery during her trip. “Self-care is the best care! I’m incredibly grateful for this timeout. Life has been challenging for all of us, she captioned the pic before thanking the spa for pampering her over the weekend, adding, “Thank you @fspuntamita for pampering me this weekend. It’s been a magical and healing experience. Just what a girl needed before heading back to work. #FSPuntaMita 😘❤🇲🇽🥰

Check it out below.

If self-care has Nia’s skin glowing like this, we’ll be adopting her routine immediately!

