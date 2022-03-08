Deion Sanders Documents His Toes Being Amputated During Foot Surgery Recovery

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Sports icon Deion Sanders is far removed from his glory days as a force to be reckoned with both on the football and baseball fields, now settled as head football coach at Jackson State.

His years of going hard on the turf unfortunately left one of his feet in pretty bad shape, which the two-time Super Bowl champ finally chose to fix last fall with surgery. Sadly, his recovery process proved to be more complicated than intended and resulted in two of his toes having to be surgically removed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Documented in graphic detail on his Coach Prime docuseries with Barstool Sports, Sanders got candid about what led to the injury, the more than 8 surgeries he endured in order to fix the problem and ultimately coming to a place of acceptance when it came to the reality of his condition. “I told y’all we were gonna show it all in this documentary and that’s what this is,” he wrote in an extensive caption on Instagram, also adding, “I got to warn ya This ain’t a pretty sight! I may have lost a couple soldiers in the battle but I never lost my faith in God! I endured a lot while I was in the hospital during our historic season but I am so thankful for GOD being there to help pull me through. I am so thankful for those who sent messages of faith and those who visited me during this troubling time. This episode of Coach Prime is an emotional one and you all deserve to know what went down so that’s exactly what we gon show you!” [sic]

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The upcoming episode of Coach Prime that gets more into Deion Sanders’ amputation process overall will premiere on the Barstool Sports YouTube page beginning today at 5PM PT. We’re just glad to see that he’s taking it all in as the champ he truly is.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Deion Sanders Documents His Toes Being Amputated During Foot Surgery Recovery was originally published on blackamericaweb.com