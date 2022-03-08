Sports
HomeSports

Colts tight end Jack Doyle retires after 9 seasons

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Lucas Oil Stadium

Source: Jennifer Aldridge|@jenn.alyse / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — Jack Doyle has announced he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons playing for his hometown team.

The announcement came in a message from Doyle posted Monday afternoon by the Indianapolis Colts.

“Growing up in Indianapolis in the late 90’s/2000’s it was impossible to not be a diehard Colts fan,” Doyle said in a statement. “Getting the chance to play 9 seasons for the team I have always and will always cheer for has been a dream come true. It is something that is hard to describe. I now go back to being the fan I have always been and retiring from the great game of football.

“I have a deep love for the game of football. I took pride in playing the game the right way and always leaving everything I had on the field. I have a deep respect for the dedication and commitment it takes to be out there for your teammates. At this time, my body is telling me that is a sacrifice I can no longer make.”

Related Stories

Doyle was signed with the Colts just before the 2013 season after he was waived by the Tennessee Titans, according to the NFL.

He appeared in 15 games as a rookie and became a full-time starter by his fourth. During his time with the Colts, he caught 295 passes for 2,729 yards and made 24 touchdowns.

Read more from WRTV here

football , Indianapolis Colts , INDY News , jack Doyle , jack Doyle retires from indianapolis Colts , nfl , Sports , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
10 items

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is “Stalking” Kim Kardashian, Twitter Debates

 2 days ago
03.07.22

EXCLUSIVE: Soul for Real Talks Their ‘Unsung’ On TV One

 2 days ago
03.07.22

Morris Day Says Prince’s Estate Blocked Him From Using The Time Band Name

 3 days ago
03.05.22

‘Good Times’ Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

 3 days ago
03.05.22

Shooter In Jacqueline Avant Murder Pleads Guilty

 4 days ago
03.05.22

Jack Harlow Cast To Co-Star In ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

 4 days ago
03.05.22

Black Don’t Crack: Morris Chestnut Will Always Be Fine AF

 4 days ago
03.05.22

Lori Lightfoot Sued For Defamation After Allegedly Boasting That She Has The “Biggest D**k In Chicago”

 4 days ago
03.05.22

Nicki Minaj & Janet Jackson Announced As Essence Fest 2022 Headliners

 4 days ago
03.05.22

Kelly Rowland Brings Spring Vibes To The Disney Dreamers Academy

 4 days ago
03.05.22
Photos
Close