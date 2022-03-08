Colts tight end Jack Doyle retires after 9 seasons

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Jack Doyle has announced he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons playing for his hometown team.

The announcement came in a message from Doyle posted Monday afternoon by the Indianapolis Colts.

“Growing up in Indianapolis in the late 90’s/2000’s it was impossible to not be a diehard Colts fan,” Doyle said in a statement. “Getting the chance to play 9 seasons for the team I have always and will always cheer for has been a dream come true. It is something that is hard to describe. I now go back to being the fan I have always been and retiring from the great game of football.

“I have a deep love for the game of football. I took pride in playing the game the right way and always leaving everything I had on the field. I have a deep respect for the dedication and commitment it takes to be out there for your teammates. At this time, my body is telling me that is a sacrifice I can no longer make.”

Doyle was signed with the Colts just before the 2013 season after he was waived by the Tennessee Titans, according to the NFL.

He appeared in 15 games as a rookie and became a full-time starter by his fourth. During his time with the Colts, he caught 295 passes for 2,729 yards and made 24 touchdowns.

