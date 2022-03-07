Prizes To Win
Culver’s Favorite Food Sweepstakes [Register To Win]

Everyone loves Culver’s so tell us your favorite Culver’s item and you could win dinner for two!

Everyone loves Culver’s so tell us your favorite Culver’s item and you could win dinner for two!

Brought to you by your neighborhood Culver’s—where you can enjoy our Fresh Frozen Custard, made with family farm fresh dairy in small batches all day, right in the restaurant. Make your supremely thick and creamy treat a Butterfinger Concrete Mixer, handcrafted with Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard and Butterfinger pieces. Welcome to Delicious.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Indianapolis, IN metropolitan area, who are18 years of age or older. The “Culver’s Favorite Food” Sweepstakes ends on March 18, 2022. Subject to Official Rules.

