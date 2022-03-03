‘And while I’m honored at the cultural impact she’s had, we don’t fix our democracy by believing in a fictional character. We take care of our country by showing up and participating in democracy. I thought, “How do I highlight the real Olivia Popes?” I’m talking about the Stacey Abrams of the world or Tram Nguyen, who is a community-based organizer who runs New Virginia Majority.’
Kerry is now one of the founding members of the Time’s Up organization, explaining how it was a real turning point for her and her career. “It’s important we continue to show up for other women. We still have so much work to do to support survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault.”
She continued, “This stuff takes time. When you talk about the legacy of racism in this country, it’s been this way for hundreds of years – we’re not going to shift it over one woke summer. Misogyny has been at the root of how we’ve operated for so many centuries. It’s not going to shift with one election. We have to stay at it.”
Read Kerry’s full interview here.
Kerry Washington Is ‘Beyond Grateful’ To Be On TIME’s Women Of The Year List was originally published on hellobeautiful.com