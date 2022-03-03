Arts & Entertainment
Rooting For The Villain? Watch Leon As A Deadly Druglord In 'A Day To Die' [Exclusive]

We love seeing Leon onscreen — whether he’s the hero or the villain.

Kevin Dillon, Leon, Bruce Willis, A Day To Die

Source: Vertical Entertainment / Courtesy

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the brand new movie ‘A Day To Die,’ starring Kevin Dillon (Entourage) as an ex-military ops officer Conner Connolly who must reunite with his old crew to save his kidnapped wife from a ruthless drug lord (Leon) by repaying $2 million in 12 hours. With her life on the line, Conner must recruit his old crew, led by Brice Mason (Frank Grillo), to pull off a series of dangerous heists to repay the money he owes and settle a score with the city’s corrupt police chief (Bruce Willis). In a race against time, the crew must rely on their tactical training and brotherhood to save themselves and those who matter most.

Check out the clip below:

Whew… Chilling. That man is cold y’all!

Kevin Dillon, Leon, Bruce Willis, A Day To Die

Source: Vertical Entertainment / Courtesy

A DAY TO DIE is in select theaters and On Demand March 4

Rooting For The Villain? Watch Leon As A Deadly Druglord In ‘A Day To Die’ [Exclusive]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
