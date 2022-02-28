Chicago-Based Nonprofit The Healing Cultivates Safe Spaces For Black Men To Practice Wellness

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

2020 has often been referred to as a year of “racial reckoning” as the longstanding systemic injustices endured by the Black community were magnified. News cycles and social media feeds were filled with a barrage of images that harrowingly illustrated the disregard for Black life.

For some, the inhumanity came as a shock. For many—especially within the African American community—the trauma stemming from the constantly visible brutality has sadly—and historically—been interwoven into our everyday lived experiences.

Amid chaos, many individuals looked inward to seek peace. Amongst them were Tristan Lewis and Andrew Smith, who founded The Healing, a nonprofit organization created to cultivate safe spaces for Black men to practice mindfulness through yoga.

Studies show the murders of unarmed Black men and women have had significant adverse effects on the mental health of African Americans. Further research revealed that the global health crisis’s disproportionate impact on people of color contributed to the rise of depression and anxiety amongst those in the Black community. While navigating two pandemics—COVID-19 and racial injustice—Lewis and Smith set out on a mission to empower Black men to reclaim their minds and bodies in a society where they are often policed.

Lewis—a native of Kansas City, Missouri—was exposed to examples of wellness at an early age. He recalls seeing his late mother rise before the sun to hit the gym and consume green smoothies as part of her daily routine. During his college years, Lewis sought therapy to unpack past experiences.

“I was that teenager for a long time who wore a poker face,” he told NewsOne. “It wasn’t until I got to college when I started to feel the pressures of holding on to things. Therapy changed my life. In becoming an advocate for it, I was able to help other men connected to me—who had similar experiences—navigate their own wellness and mental health journeys.”

For Smith—who grew up just outside of Chicago—his introduction to mindfulness came at 19 when he decided to try a yoga class at a local YMCA. Both men noted that overcoming the fear of vulnerability opened the door to their wellness journeys.

“As men—especially as Black men—we never want to be seen as weak,” Smith shared. “While growing up, I never really was able to express myself, whether it was a disappointment or hardship because I felt like it would be used as fuel to make fun of me. It wasn’t until later in life that I realized there’s so much power in being transparent. Transparency allows other people around you to also be vulnerable. It opens up the doorway.”

Mentally fatigued by all that transpired in 2020, Smith and Lewis—who connected through mutual friends—decided to host a yoga class for a small group of men from their local networking group as an outlet for self-care. “It definitely wore on me over time,” Lewis shared. “With the civil unrest and not having access to the systems of community that we were used to due to the pandemic. I felt like I wanted to escape, but there was really nowhere to go.”

What started as a casual meet-up planned through a group text evolved into something greater. They began hosting more yoga sessions led by Black instructors. With every session, the number of attendees substantially grew, reinforcing the fact that culturally responsive wellness spaces are needed.

After witnessing the impact of their efforts, Lewis and Smith decided to transform their community initiative into a grassroots nonprofit. Attracting individuals from the Chicago area and beyond, The Healing has served over 500 Black men between 25 and 38.

Smith says he hopes to use The Healing as an avenue to eradicate the stigma around seeking support for mental health within the Black community.

“When stepping into these spaces, we want to see somebody who looks like us, somebody who can speak to the experiences that we’ve had. It lowers our guard and creates a comfortability factor.”

Lewis—a Hampton University alum—says he believes changing the narrative starts with accessibility and hopes the nonprofit can serve as a vessel for democratizing mental wellness services.

“There are socioeconomic barriers that exist around therapy because of access to insurance,” he said. “There are alternative ways to approach the conversation of wellness. What we’re doing, through The Healing, is showing guys the power of normalizing having conversations with people in your community that you trust. This is a step to living a more holistic life.”

Cognizant of the lack of representation within the wellness space, the next step on both Smith and Lewis’ path involves becoming certified yoga instructors. Putting impact and growth at the forefront of The Healing’s mission, they aim to raise $100,000 to expand their reach nationally and provide no-cost yoga and mental health services for Black men around the country.

“We’re trying to lower the barrier of entry so that when a Black man walks into a yoga studio or wants to have a conversation about getting help, there are resources available to him,” said Smith.

Learn more about The Healing and follow the movement on Instagram.

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 39 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 39 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 39 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 39 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 39 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 39 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 39 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 39 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 39 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 39 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 39 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 39 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 39 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 39 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 39 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 39 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 39 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 39 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 39 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 39 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 39 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 39 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 39 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 39 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 39 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 39 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 39 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 39 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 39 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 39 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 39 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 39 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 39 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 39 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 39 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 39 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 39 37. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 37 of 39 38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 38 of 39 39. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America [caption id="attachment_4284299" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Workers manning registration desks at the University of Alabama watch as student Vivian Malone enters Foster Auditorium on campus to register for classes in 1963. Miss Malone and fellow student Jimmy Hood were the first African American students to attend the University. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:05 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022 Originally published: Feb. 1, 2021 After what seemed like a full calendar year of nonstop Black history -- what with the historic election of the first Black vice president, thanks in no small part to Black voters -- Black History Month is making a triumphant return this year both in spite of and because of current turn of events. As the country anxiously awaits President Joe Biden making good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation's education system remains under fire for curricula that include teaching Black history, making it unclear how -- or if -- those who write history books for future school-aged students will accurately document current events, including the diversification of the land's highest court. MORE: Why Is Black History Month Celebrated In February? The way history chooses -- and has chosen -- to remember these types of moments that affect Black people is very much part of the reason why there remains an urgent need for Black History Month to not only be observed but also to be celebrated and honored, especially in 2022. Let's be clear: From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. [caption id="attachment_4284320" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

Chicago-Based Nonprofit The Healing Cultivates Safe Spaces For Black Men To Practice Wellness