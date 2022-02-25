Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

JAY-Z Owed $4.5 Million in Royalties From Parlux Fragrances, Court Order

Smells like a bag.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

It seems that JAY-Z’s dealings with his former cosmetics partner are not quite over. A court has ruled that Parlux Fragrances owes him over four million dollars in royalties.

As per Complex the legendary rapper has a big bag coming to him. Page Six reports that that on Thursday, February 24 an appellate court ruled in his favor charging his former fragrance manufacturer for withholding payments concerning Jigga’s “Gold Jay-Z” cologne. The “Song Cry” rapper partnered with Parlux Fragrances back in 2013 but things went left when the brand claims that he did not live up to the end of bargain with in regards to promoting the product. The perfumes company filed a lawsuit in 2016 but the case didn’t go to trial until 2021 where a jury found JAY-Z not guilty.

In turn Carter countersued for unpaid royalties. The Appellate Division, First Department says that JAY-Z and his company S. Carter Enterprises “are entitled to summary judgment on their royalties counterclaim.” Justice John Higgitt wrote “the record is clear: Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales”.

Earlier this week it was announced JAY-Z has partnered once again with Michael Rubin and his company Fanatics to purchase the legacy sports apparel brand Mitchell & Ness. 

Photo: Neil Mockford

JAY-Z Owed $4.5 Million in Royalties From Parlux Fragrances, Court Order  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Megan Thee Stallion Builds Her Legacy Amid Threats And Harassment

 1 day ago
02.28.22
11 items

Big Sean Denies That’s His Big Sean On The Internets, Nintendo Switch Trends For Wrong Reasons

 1 day ago
02.28.22

10 Years Later, We Still Miss You Trayvon Martin

 2 days ago
02.28.22

Conservative Students At University Of Houston Cite Free Speech To File Lawsuit Against Policy That Bans Slurs

 3 days ago
02.28.22

Kxng Crooked & Joell Ortiz ft. Blakk Soul “Vacancy,” Polo G ft. Lil Baby “Don’t Play” & More | Daily Visuals 2.25.22

 3 days ago
02.28.22

Black Don’t Crack: Sanaa Lathan Is Aging Backwards

 3 days ago
02.28.22

Florida House Passes “Don’t Say Gay” & Anti-CRT Bills That Limit Lessons On Race & Gender

 3 days ago
02.28.22

JAY-Z Owed $4.5 Million in Royalties From Parlux Fragrances, Court Order

 3 days ago
02.28.22

Drake Offers To Buy Toronto Jamaican Patty Restaurant Due To Close

 3 days ago
02.28.22
9 items

Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee Said Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Died, Twitter Demands Receipts

 5 days ago
02.28.22
Photos
Close