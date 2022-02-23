News
HomeNews

Hate Crime Convictions Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Bring Closure, Not Justice, Civil Rights Leaders Say

The guilty verdicts came one day before the second anniversary of the modern-day lynching in Brunswick, Georgia.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Hundreds March to the White House to Protest Police Violence

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

While Tuesday’s hate crime convictions for the three men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery may have helped his loved ones inch closer to having some semblance of closure in the tragic, racist killing, civil rights leaders are cautioning people against confusing the verdicts for true justice.

The hate crime convictions for father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan came one day ahead of the second anniversary of the trio ambushing Arbery while he was out jogging in what’s been widely decried as a modern-day lynching.

The guilty verdicts also came less than two months after the three convicted murderers were given life sentences in prison, convictions that were not guaranteed given the current iffy state of the U.S. justice system. Instead, their prosecution has become more about accountability, something that is also not a given when there are white defendants.

Ahmaud Arbery's killers: Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers (L-R): Gregory McMichael, William “Roddie” Bryan, Travis McMichael | Source: Glynn County Sheriff’s Office

“Ahmaud’s family can finally put this chapter behind them,” Ben Crump, the renowned civil rights attorney who represented Arbery family, said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. He demanded that their sentencing reflect the seriousness of their crimes and encouraged people to “continue to honor Ahmaud and make sure his death was not in vain.”

Ben Jealous, the president of People for the American Way, also placed a spotlight on “accountability” and credited the Department of Justice for pursuing a hate crime case.

“This is the kind of accountability we must have to address the ongoing terror of white supremacy that’s reigned in our country for hundreds of years, where Black people can be killed with impunity,” Jealous, the former president of the NAACP, said in a statement. “We must continue to fight for justice for every American who has been the victim of white domestic terrorism and the injustice it fosters.”

Calling the convictions “precedent-setting,” Rev. Al Sharpton said they should also effectively serve as a warning: “It sends a signal to the federal government and police departments nationwide that even after you are convicted of state charges, you can be convicted of racially motivated hate crimes.”

Expressing a similar sentiment, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. Associate Director-Counsel Janai S. Nelson said the hate crime trial and convictions were especially needed in this case.

“Historically, the U.S. Department of Justice has often declined to prosecute hate crimes, and so the significance of this federal trial and subsequent convictions cannot be overstated,” Nelson said in a statement. “That the hate crime trial for Bryan and the McMichaels unearthed a litany of vile, racist remarks and deep racial animus directed at Black people is no surprise, but it brought into sharp focus the breadth and depth of the race-based hatred held by all three men involved in Mr. Arbery’s murder in a way that was previously unseen.”

Nelson added: “Our hearts go out to the Arbery family, and we hope this conviction provides them with a measure of closure.”

Damon T. Hewitt, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, described the convictions as part of a larger “process” that he said is necessary to sustain momentum in the legal and social justice movements.

“The outcome of the federal hate crimes trial in Georgia is essential, as it sends a critical message that vicious attacks of Black people will not be tolerated and that those who choose to engage in vigilante justice will be held accountable,” Hewitt said in a statement. “We hope that today’s verdict continues a process of racial reckoning. That reckoning must examine the full costs of a system that allows people to act on racist stereotypes and feel unencumbered in enforcing their own forms of vigilante justice.”

SEE ALSO:

Here Are All The Racist Things Said By Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

DOJ Defends Plea Deal For Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers: ‘The Family Was Not Opposed’

Video Shows Black Jogger Shot And Killed By Two White Men In Georgia

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

50 photos Launch gallery

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

Continue reading A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

[caption id="attachment_3938110" align="aligncenter" width="701"] Source: Sean Rayford / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 4:00 p.m. ET, Feb. 22, 2022 Originally published: May 26, 2020 Ahmaud Arbery’s parents can finally rest, although they will never see their son again.  On Feb 22, 2022, a Brunswick, GA jury found all three men convicted of his death guilty of federal hate crime charges. Two years have passed since the tragic day Ahmaud Arbery lost his life, but the story is still as gripping as it was the first time you were introduced to it. An innocent man lost his life and because of it three men will spend the rest of their lives in prison, but how did we get here? The tragic story begins with father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their friend William "Roddie" Bryan -- who were all shown on video actively participating in Arbery's killing in the middle of a street in broad daylight on Feb. 23, 2020. They were each facing life sentences for their roles in the racist and vigilante shooting that bore all the hallmarks of a modern-day lynching. The very next month, the murderous trio is scheduled to stand trial for federal hate crime charges from the shooting, according to CNN. As they did with the state trial, they have also pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. The three men were accused of racially profiling Arbery, arming themselves, jumping in trucks, chasing him down, blocking his path in the streets, and then shooting him to death. Holding them accountable has been a long time coming for Arbery's loved ones and attorneys representing his family, who have been seeking justice in a case that was seemingly covered up by his murderers and their apparent accomplices in law enforcement, all with a cruel, allegedly racist twist. The imagery associated with the horrific narrative surrounding the shooting and accused murderers harkened back to harrowing tales of racist white mob justice in the Jim Crow South. Ahead of the murder trial, Arbery's mother chose to recognize the positive instead of allowing herself to be consumed by the obvious negative on the bad on the grim anniversary of her son's death at the young age of 25.  “It still hurts that I lost Ahmaud,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told the Atlanta Journal Constitution in an interview published Feb. 23, the anniversary of her son's death. “Knowing that Ahmaud was possibly involved in change tells me he didn’t lose his life in vain.” The events leading up to and including Arbery's killing in the town of Brunswick have been unfolding in a complicated and tangled timeline amplified by an explosive collision of the South's good old boy network with a very focused and resolute movement for Black lives. [caption id="attachment_3945751" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] To say that the story has developed slowly would be an understatement. After all, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder more than two months after Arbery was killed. It would take another two weeks before Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting, would meet the same fate and be taken into custody and also be charged with felony murder along with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. That last charge likely stemmed from his role in using the vehicle he was in to trap Arbery between his and the McMichaels' trucks as seen on the video recorded by Bryan that was shown to the world when it leaked -- inexplicably by Gregory McMichaels -- and posted to social media in May. The shooting resulted in a series of Georgia's district attorneys playing an unfortunate game of hot potato with the case, which has been marred from the start with a web of conflicts of interest from prosecutors whose associations with each other and the accused murderers have contributed to a massive delay of justice. One of the central themes emerging from the case is Georgia's glaring lack of hate crime laws. The case merits a hate crime charge, lawyers representing Arbery's family have maintained. Civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Ben Crump have been calling for the Department of Justice to get involved to determine whether federal hate crime charges are warranted against Gregory McMichael, who actually pulled the trigger and killed Arbery. https://twitter.com/CNNTonight/status/1263323939020967936?s=20 Another persistent theme in the case was the revelation of an incestuous and possibly corrupt relationship between multiple district attorneys' offices across the state of Georgia, resulting in three prosecutors being forced to recuse themselves because of conflicts of interest. Because of those themes, all 14 of Georgia's Congressional representatives sent a letter last year to then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1258156220969398272?s=20 There was also the apparent campaign to criminalize Arbery in death to contend with, as a flurry of reputation-damaging yet ultimately irrelevant references to his past encounters with law enforcement that could never justify the killing of an unarmed man fueled by racist suspicions. That was the case when a video of police harassing Arbery from 2017 was widely published. This was the same police department that decided against making any arrests in Arbery's killing until federal intervention pressured them to do so more than two months later. Keep reading to find a complete and detailed timeline of the events that led up to Arbery's shooting and those that have transpired since as his family works to achieve some semblance of justice in their loved one's killing committed in unabashed cold blood.

Hate Crime Convictions Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Bring Closure, Not Justice, Civil Rights Leaders Say  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
5 items

5 Style Lessons We Learned From Savannah James

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
15 items

YE FKA Kanye West Hosts Live ‘DONDA 2’ Listening Event, Twitter Remarks On Technical Difficulties #DONDA2

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
15 items

Unconfirmed Report Falsely Claims Queen Elizabeth II Has Passed Away

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
13 items

‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Donna Leaves The Show, Spyder Still Hating On Rok & Crystal, Ceaser Is Still Beefing With Cheyenne

 1 day ago
08.26.56

Jury Finds Ahmaud Arbery’s 3 Killers Guilty of Hate Crimes

 1 day ago
04.01.56

Its Official: “The Wendy Williams Show” To Be Replaced By New Sherri Shepherd Talk Show

 1 day ago
02.13.56

LeBron James Confirms He’s Playing His Last NBA Season With His Son Bronny

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Two More Suspects Named In Young Dolph Murder Case

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Tiffany Haddish Brought Her Stylish A-Game During NBA All-Star Weekend

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, Meek Mill And Lil Baby Buy Mitchell & Ness For $250M

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close