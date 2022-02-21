LeBron James Confirms He’s Playing His Last NBA Season With His Son Bronny

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Bronny James has just officially become one of the more important picks in the future NBA Drafts.

LeBron James has had a rocky season with the Lakers this year. The team is currently in 9th place in the Western Conference, with a mediocre record of 27-31. There is a chance LeBron might miss the playoffs for the 3rd time in his 18-year-career. Everyone knows LeBron is still a top 10 player in the league. He’s proving to his critics that he can still ball out. The 37-year-old is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists this season.

After the Lakers won the 2019-20 NBA Championship, there were whispers of LeBron calling it quits after his 4 year contract with the Lakers is over. After next season LeBron’s term as a Laker will be over, unless something very peculiar happens. During the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, LeBron sat down a spoke with Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. They spoke about various things including his return to Cleveland for the All-Star game. He was asked if he would ever come back to Cleveland to play for the Cavaliers.

LeBron responded in a very direct manor.

The door’s not closed on that. I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.

The more interesting quote came from a question on the topic of his son Bronny James.

Bronny is a senior in high school at Sierra Canyon, and LeBron intends to see him in the NBA. NBA teams can draft Bronny straight out of high school. 18-year-olds are getting drafted and being sent to the NBA as a part of the NBA’s development league, the G-League. Bronny won’t be eligible until 2024, the exact same year LeBron’s contract is up. LeBron has made it loud and clear that he wants to play with his son.

My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.

LeBron would be the first player in NBA history to play with their child.

This very possible season could even resemble the story of the Griffeys back in 1990 for the Seattle Mariners. Bronny definitely has a shot of getting to the NBA but will his basketball skills keep him there. Bronny does not have the size and stature of his father. Bronny is a 6’2” guard who doesn’t have the one of the highest ranks in his high-school class. He is in the top 50, according to ESPN, but he may have to take the developmental route in the NBA or go the one-and-done route in college. In the next two years Bronny is going to have to make that leap to really ensure his place in the NBA. LeBron’s very strong influence can only get him so far.

One thing is for sure. Bronny’s arrival will be LeBron’s exit.

Needless to say that possibility will one of the many great stories and accomplishments of LeBron James.

For more news, crossover to classixphilly.com.

Kareem Rosser book

LeBron James Confirms He’s Playing His Last NBA Season With His Son Bronny was originally published on classixphilly.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: