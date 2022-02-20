Be Nimble announces Pardi Gras line-up; Indiana Black Caucus gives Statehouse update

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

State Rep. Cherrish Pryor joins us with a Statehouse Update on what bill she and her fellow members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus are trying to pass or stop from becoming law.

Then, King Ro Conley and Rev. Richard Hunter give us a preview of “Compounding the Dream” an event that celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, and Black History Month. The event is Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 6PM, at Temple of Praise Apostolic Assembley-Indy, 3969 Meadows Dr, Indpls, IN, 46205.

Plus, Jeff Williams of Be Nimble joins us with a preview of Pardi Week. Find out more we WeLikeToPardi.com.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: