Issa Rae Teams Up With Airbnb, Nasdaq To Support Los Angeles-Based Nonprofit

Actress and entrepreneur Issa Rae is furthering her efforts to empower her hometown. The California native recently teamed up with Airbnb and Nasdaq to gift the Los Angeles-based nonprofit LeadersUp with a donation.
Since its inception in 2014, LeadersUp has been dedicated to advancing economic equity. With a focus on addressing youth unemployment, the organization leads initiatives to eradicate socio-economic barriers standing in the way of educational and career opportunities. The nonprofit aims to bridge the gap between untapped talent and corporate America. Over the past eight years, LeadersUp has served 60,000 young adults and supported 200 companies in diversifying their talent pools.
The $100,000 donation will create more impactful and effective career development programs and job creation in South L.A. According to a study conducted by USC, there are nearly 73,000 opportunity youth living in the city of Los Angeles. The endowment will also support the creation of a community impact fund that will help provide those from marginalized communities with access to mental health services, enrichment opportunities and tech tools. LeadersUp will join forces with organizations that include the Brotherhood Crusade and Central Neighborhood Health Foundation for these efforts.
“This level of investment speaks volumes to the value and importance of our work in this community and amongst BIPOC talent in our markets nationally,” LeadersUp CEO Jeffery Wallace shared in a statement. “As major corporations struggle to make good on their Equity and Racial Justice commitments following the murder of George Floyd in 2020 and struggle to build diverse and inclusive cultures within their organizations, this grant affirms the work we are doing in this space as a thought leader and practitioner to advance an inclusive economy. We’re excited about putting these funds where the impact is needed most–in the hands of job seekers as they navigate the employment process.”
News about Rae’s involvement in this initiative comes after she was bestowed with a key to the city of Inglewood. “I’m truly honored to receive this,” she shared after being awarded the key at the Taste of Inglewood festival. “I will always put on for my city. Inglewood, South L.A., stand up.”
SEE ALSO:
Issa Rae Bestowed With Inglewood’s Key To The City
NBA Star Russell Westbrook To Open Schools In Los Angeles
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 39
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 39
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 39
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 39
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 39
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 39
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 39
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 39
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 39
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 39
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 39
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 39
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 39
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 39
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 39
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 39
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 39
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 39
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 39
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 39
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 39
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 39
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 39
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 39
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 39
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 39
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 39
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 39
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 39
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 39
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 39
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 39
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 39
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 39
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 39
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 39
37. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 37 of 39
38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 38 of 39
39. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 39 of 39
Issa Rae Teams Up With Airbnb, Nasdaq To Support Los Angeles-Based Nonprofit was originally published on newsone.com