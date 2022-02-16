Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Lori Harvey Turned Heads In All-White Michael Kors Suit

Lori Harvey recently stepped out at New York Fashion Week where she donned an all-white Michael Kors suit.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 15, 2022

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Lori Harvey showed us how to rock a suit when she stepped out in an all-white ensemble that was everything!

The social-media influencer was spotted arriving at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 fashion show during New York Fashion Week earlier this week and turned heads in this all-white Michael Kors outfit.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 15, 2022

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The SKN by LH founder donned a stark white suit that featured a cropped jacket with chic lapels. She paired the look with matching loose, flowy white pants and made the ensemble appear even edgier and sexier by not wearing anything underneath the jacket. She accessorized the outfit with sparkly jewelry including small hoop earrings and a small shiny clutch. For her shoes, she opted for a pair of white satin sandals that complimented her outfit perfectly.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 15, 2022

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Lori also made headlines this week when her beau Michael B. Jordan publicly declared his love for the beauty on Instagram, posting a stunning photo of the model in another all-white ensemble. The 35-year-old Creed star shared his affection for his partner in his post’s caption, simply writing ‘I love her’ right after Valentine’s Day.

Check it out below.

The best part is that MBJ chose a stunning photo of Lori sharing a photo of her donning an all-white Laquan Smith look as previously seen on Jennifer Hudson and Kylie Jenner.

What do you think of Lori’s all-white look?

Don’t miss… 

Lori Harvey Hosts A SKN By Lori Harvey Pop Up Shop In Miami

5 Times Lori Harvey Was That Girl

Lori Harvey Turned Heads In All-White Michael Kors Suit  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Donald Trump Told Governor That Mike Tyson Thought Robin Givens Was Sleeping With Him, Authors Say

 12 hours ago
07.10.52

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tricia Ana Face Sliced & Chain Stolen In Party Brawl

 18 hours ago
07.12.52

Erykah Badu Releases Special Edition Underwater P*ssy Incense

 19 hours ago
07.13.52

Cali Cop Cleared In Fatal Shooting Of Homeless Black Man Stopped For Jaywalking

 19 hours ago
03.11.52

Of Course Fox News Takes Issue With Eminem Taking A Knee At The Super Bowl

 20 hours ago
07.15.52

The Game Is Surprised He Wasn’t Invited To The Super Bowl Halftime Show

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Surprised?: Maralee Nichols Claims Tristan Thompson “Has Done Nothing” To Support Son

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Families Of Sandy Hook Victims Awarded $73M Settlement In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Venus And Serena Williams Talk Freedom In Harper’s BAZAAR’s Legacy Issue

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
18 items

Azealia Banks Flames Up Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox, Twitter Is Astonished

 23 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close