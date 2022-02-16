Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Jazmine Sullivan Kicked Off Her ‘Heaux Tales’ Tour In A Sexy Bao Tranchi Jumpsuit

Sullivan is serving top tier vocals and style goals in 2022.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET - Backstage

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jazmine Sullivan kicked off her highly-anticipated Heaux Tales tour on Valentine’s Day. The concert is an excellent gift for your lover, as is Sullivan in this Bao Tranchi jumpsuit, with a custom Grey Scale trench coat and platform Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Is that how we’re doing it, Jazmine?  The Pick Up Your Feelings crooner left a simple caption for fans.

“Learn your parts,” she wrote.

Sullivan often channels a vintage look during appearances, but it looks like she’s opting for a sexy, more comfortable look for the tour. While she posed in heels in her pictures, her stories suggest that she eventually changed into sneakers and a puffer coat with a similar jumpsuit.

The Sit on it singer released the Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Delux on February 11. This is the second installment to the Heaux Tales EP she released on January 8, 2021. The Philly native’s EP was well-received by fans, earning her a BET Award for the Album of the Year and a Soul Train Music Award for the Album of the Year. In addition, Sullivan sang the Star Spangled Banner at the Super Bowl LV. 

Sullivan is serving top tier vocals and style goals in 2022. We love to see it! What do you think? Are you loving her latest EP and her performance outfit?

 

DON’T MISS…

Jazmine Sullivan Announces 2022 Tour, ‘Heaux Tales’

Jazmine Sullivan Brings Vintage Realness During Her Performance On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Jazmine Sullivan Comes To Lizzo’s Defense Amid The Backlash On Her Dancehall Dress For Cardi B’s Party

Jazmine Sullivan Looks Hot AF In Her Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Jazmine Sullivan Kicked Off Her ‘Heaux Tales’ Tour In A Sexy Bao Tranchi Jumpsuit  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Donald Trump Told Governor That Mike Tyson Thought Robin Givens Was Sleeping With Him, Authors Say

 12 hours ago
07.10.52

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tricia Ana Face Sliced & Chain Stolen In Party Brawl

 18 hours ago
07.12.52

Erykah Badu Releases Special Edition Underwater P*ssy Incense

 19 hours ago
07.13.52

Cali Cop Cleared In Fatal Shooting Of Homeless Black Man Stopped For Jaywalking

 19 hours ago
03.11.52

Of Course Fox News Takes Issue With Eminem Taking A Knee At The Super Bowl

 21 hours ago
07.15.52

The Game Is Surprised He Wasn’t Invited To The Super Bowl Halftime Show

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Surprised?: Maralee Nichols Claims Tristan Thompson “Has Done Nothing” To Support Son

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Families Of Sandy Hook Victims Awarded $73M Settlement In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Venus And Serena Williams Talk Freedom In Harper’s BAZAAR’s Legacy Issue

 23 hours ago
01.01.70
18 items

Azealia Banks Flames Up Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox, Twitter Is Astonished

 24 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close