Tina Knowles-Lawson Reps For The 'Seasoned Ladies' In Latest Instagram Post

Tina Knowles-Lawson took to Instagram to show off her latest ensemble while repping for the "seasoned ladies" in the most stunning way.

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Mama Tina is living her best life and showing it all off on Instagram! The wife and mother took to the social media platform earlier today to strut her stuff in an all-red ensemble and looked absolutely stunning!

In a short Instagram Reel to the soundtrack of Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage (Remix), Mrs. Knowles-Lawson rocked a matching red athleisure set composed of high-waisted leggings and mesh red top. She added a long red cape to the look which she wore with the hood up over her golden blonde locs, which she wore in tight curls as they framed the sides of her face. She added a bright, bold red lip to the look and accessorized the ensemble with red peep-toe pumps.

“Repping for the seasoned ladies ❤,” she captioned the Instagram video. Check it out below. 

“Show us all how it’s done! Ms. Tina you are so gorgeous!😍😍😍😍😍,” one of the beauty’s 3.3 million Instagram followers said of the gorgeous IG Reel while another wrote, “Go OFF!!! This how you do 60+!!!! Everybody Take notes 📝 📝📝.” Another commenter said, “WERK MUTHA!!!’ 😍😍😍❤❤❤🔥🔥🔥,” to share their admiration while others simply left a plethora of heart eye and fire emojis underneath the stunning look.

Got to love it!

Beyonce sings the theme song for Mama Tina’s New FB Watch Show

Tina Knowles-Lawson Reps For The ‘Seasoned Ladies’ In Latest Instagram Post  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
