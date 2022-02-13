Open Lines
Journalist Abdul-Hakim Shabazz files lawsuit against Attorney General Todd Rokita

The job of the Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is literally to sue people, but this week he’s being sued. Indianapolis Journalist Abdul-Hakim Shabazz says Rokita is violating his First Amendment rights by denying him access to covering his office. Shabazz says, Rokita has denied his access to press events despite having a media security clearance issued by the State of Indiana.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.

