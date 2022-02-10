Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

DaniLeigh’s Brother, Brandon Bills, Says DaBaby and His Team Jumped Him

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Danileigh dababy

Source: Danileigh dababy /

Following the incident that happened early this morning, DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Bills gives his take on what really happened in the altercation between he, DaBaby and DaBaby’s security.

The ugly fight took place early Thursday morning at London On Da Tracks bowling alley party in Los Angeles. In the videos you can see an unfair tradeoff between Brandon Bills, DaBaby and his security as it was one against five.

DaBaby & DaniLeigh’s Brother Gets Into a Physical Fight [Video]

Brandon Bills says, “N*ggas wanna grab me by my hair… N*ggas didn’t catch no fair one …N*ggas came and jumped me once I slipped.”

Brandon said he came up to DaBaby like a man asking to talk one on one in front of DaBaby’s entire team.

DaniLeigh also took to her Instagram Stories to comment on the incident in disgust.

She said, “Lame as h*ll ! Running up on my brother on some slippery a** floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him! Lame and soooo sad! I pray this stops now! BC this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise. Sad.

In the most latest post, Brandon Bills tells people to stop calling him and that he’s good. He said if it was a 1 on 1 fight, he would have beat them.

DaniLeigh’s Brother, Brandon Bills, Says DaBaby and His Team Jumped Him  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

NewsMax Digs Up Agreeable Blacks Claiming To Be OK With Joe Rogan Using N-Word

 2 hours ago
05.04.47

Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Widow Sues Wu-Tang Clan Productions For Unpaid Royalties

 3 hours ago
05.03.47

DaniLeigh’s Brother, Brandon Bills, Says DaBaby and His Team Jumped Him

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Media Mogul Byron Allen To Prepare A Bid To Purchase The NFL’s Denver Broncos

 21 hours ago
01.01.70
20 items

Meat Market: Nelly & Lil Fizz Have Videos Of Their Junks Leaked, Twitter Says They’re Coming Up Short

 1 day ago
01.01.70
9 items

When Did Yara Shahidi Grow Up Into The Fashion Icon She Is Today ?

 1 day ago
01.01.70
13 items

Azealia Banks Calls Ye AKA Kanye West “Abusive Psychopath” Over North West Social Media Dig

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Will Smith, Beyonce & Denzel Washington Among 2022 Oscar Nominees

 2 days ago
05.31.46

Former ATL Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms Becomes CNN’s Newest Political Commentator

 2 days ago
01.01.70

How Well Do you Know These African American Female Athletes? [Quiz]

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close