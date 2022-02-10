Yara Shahidi & Chloe Bailey Dish On Their College Style, Controversial ‘Grown-ish’ Story Lines & More

We caught up with the cast of 'Grown-ish' who dished on their college style, controversial topics and storylines on this season, being "woke" and if they'd date a man who wears a dress.

02.10.22
Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Four

Source: Jabari Jacobs / Getty

The spin off hit show Grown-ish returned to TV January 27th on Freeform, starring Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Diggy Simmons and more. The group, who we’ve followed from their freshman year will embark upon their final days of college before graduating as they prepare for the real world.

We had the privilege to exclusively view the first half of the new season and speak with the entire cast. The popular show hits on many real life situations that are currently impacting our society today while showing how campus life has changed over the last decade.

The progressive show touches on gender fluidity — a very much needed conversation in today’s society. Everybody is free and open when it comes to expressing themselves in their wardrobe, hair, etc. Before now, it would have been frowned upon for a heterosexual male to go too far outside of typical gender traits and roles. Today, it is more common for heterosexual men to color their hair, wear nail polish or even wear a dress.

The women from the cast were asked if they would ever date a man who wears a dress. “You know I think it just depends on the person. My first thought I don’t know, it depends. I don’t want to have to be competing with my man, however it just depends,” Chloe Bailey said.

“Is the dress stylish? I mean if he comes with a serious style, then yea, of course. I think it really depends on the person. ” Shahidi joked.

Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Four

Source: Tiffany Roohani / Getty

“I’m sure everyone is different, so it would depend on the individual and on the dress,” added Emily Arlook.

Of course, if you are a fan of the show since day one, then you know the ladies have definitely been “slaying” the looks since they hit the college campus. That being said, the ladies definitely did not half step when it came to the looks this season.

Shahidi commented, “I think for me I was infamous because I just use to wear monochrome tracksuits personally to class and that’s the easiest way, but Zoey inspired me.  It was a joke by the end of the season; we would do a scene and be like you are taking the trash out in a full look. Hair done and everything, you’ll never see this outfit again, as she laughed.” As she continued to express that each lady’s attire was distinctive to them, she also shared that it speaks for them as well when they may not be feeling so confident at times.

Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Four

Source: Tiffany Roohani / Getty

Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Four

Source: Tiffany Roohani / Getty

Chloe Bailey followed with, “I think my go to styles in college right now would be sweats. Yea sweats, hair tied…I would have lash extensions so I wouldn’t have to put makeup on.”

The guys of the cast delve into using their platform to promote activism as young revolutionaries. Watch their interview below:

Yara Shahidi & Chloe Bailey Dish On Their College Style, Controversial ‘Grown-ish’ Story Lines & More  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

