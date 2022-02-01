The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ex Factor” | Episode 54

Podcasts
Nick Cannon is having his 8th baby and social media is wondering when his abstinent stint will start. Plus, did you miss Lore’l’s viral interview with Nicki Minaj on The Morning Hustle? The ladies undress Nicki’s beef with The City Girls, and what led to a make-up!

In the Final Question To Undress, a woman on her death bed asks her husband if she can have sex with her ex one last time.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy's.

It’s Valentine’s Day!!!  Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top V-Day pics!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

