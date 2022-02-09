Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Media Mogul Byron Allen To Prepare A Bid To Purchase The NFL’s Denver Broncos

Could Allen Become The NFL's First Black Owner?

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ECONOMY-MILKEN

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Media Mogul Bryon Allen reportedly is preparing a bid to purchase the National Football League’s Denver Broncos. If successful, Allen would become the first Black majority owner of an NFL franchise.

In a statement, Allen spoke on the potential bid saying “NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft came to me in November of 2019 and asked me to take a good look at buying an NFL team. And after serious consideration, I strongly believe I can help effectuate positive changes throughout the league,” Allen said in a statement. “And for that reason, I will be making a bid for the Denver Broncos.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Founded in 1960, the Broncos are currently owned by the Bowlen Family. Pat Bowlen passed away in 2019, leaving the team in the hands of his children. After litigation surrounding the inheritance and the Bowlen family was setting in January, the team was put up for sale. The Broncos is reportedly worth 3.75 Billion but the sale price could be way beyond that.

To purchase “controlling interest” of 30%, a 1.125 Billion Dollar investment is required and a prospective buyer can’t have more than $1 billion in debt.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Allen, 60 is the chairman and chief executive officer at Allen Media Group. According to The Grio, (which he owns as well), Allen Media owns 36 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 180 million subscribers. In 2021, Allen acquired more than a dozen local broadcast stations, including 10 local stations in seven markets divested from the Gray Television transaction with Quincy Media. Allen also owns The Weather Channel.

The NFL has dealt with issues around diversity and inclusion over the past couple of years. The latest is surrounding the Racial Discrimination lawsuit against the NFL, and 3 teams including the Broncos, filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian FloresThe lack of African American’s in coaching and front-office positions and ownership is at the heart of Flores’ class-action lawsuit. The NFL currently has one minority owner, Shad Khan of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

SOURCE | The Grio

RELATED: Comcast, Byron Allen End Racial Discrimination Dispute

RELATED: Jay-Z On NFL Deal: ‘We’re Past Kneeling

RELATED: Civil Rights Leaders Confront NFL Commissioner About ‘Deceptively’ Used Rooney Rule: ‘Good Intentions Are Not Enough’

Here’s Every Black Head Coach In NFL History

24 photos Launch gallery

Here’s Every Black Head Coach In NFL History

Continue reading Here’s Every Black Head Coach In NFL History

Here’s Every Black Head Coach In NFL History

[caption id="attachment_4285009" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Now-former Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins talks with an official during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on January 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty[/caption] With all the controversy surrounding the NFL and its alleged efforts at diversifying head coaching around the professional football league, it’s worth putting things in their proper perspective for folks who may be shrugging and wondering what the big deal is. After all, they may be musing, isn’t the NFL disproportionately made up of Black players? Must Black folks be head coaches too, critics might be wondering? MORE: The NFL Has A Major Black Head Coach Problem Of course, that type of logic is counterproductive and completely beside the point, what with the new racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Black head coach and alleging that the NFL’s ownership is colluding to keep teams’ head coaches as white as possible. Brian Flores, who used to be head coach of the Miami Dolphins, filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL claiming there is racial discrimination in the hiring process. Specifically, Flores claims he’s had multiple incidents of racial discrimination that involved several teams, as well as coaches and executives around the league. In the suit, Flores cites text messages from New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, who said he believed he was contacting Brian Daboll, another coach interviewing for the New York Giants head coaching position. In the text message, Belichick confirmed Daboll had already secured the job, but Flores had not yet interviewed for the position. This revelation meant Flores’ upcoming interview with the Giants was a sham because they had already hired their next head coach, who is not Black. The fact is that Flores’ claims are hardly unique and help bolster critics’ suspicions that the NFL is intentionally trying to keep its head coaching ranks as white as possible despite the league’s so-called Rooney Rule, a policy that requires teams to interview at least one “diverse” candidate when looking to hire new coaches. The rule was expanded in 2009 to include general managers as well as other front-office positions. https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1488983262802362375?s=20&t=jfbS28R8diLGgAOnbc5IkQ To be sure, the NFL has had more than 500 head coaches over the course of more than a century of competition. Just 24 of them have been Black. For perspective’s sake, the NFL entered Black History Month 2022 with just one single Black head coach despite its vow a decade earlier to increase diversity among its head and assistant coaches. The league has even gone to such drastic measures as partnering with rap legend JAY Z in the name of “entertainment and social justice” as a way to help accomplish its evasive mission. But so far, nothing has really worked. Is it because the NFL is an organization akin to “slavery,” like blacklisted free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick said after he was effectively excommunicated from the league following his silent kneeling protest to demonstrate against the police brutality of Black people? That certainly lines up with what Flores’ lawsuit is alleging. Flores still has upcoming interviews for head coaching positions with at least two other teams, so, considering the public relations fiasco that his lawsuit is, chances are that pressure will result in him being hired. But, if history is any indication — and it is — that’s far from a guarantee. Either way, Flores. said his lawsuit will not be deterred regardless of whether he is or isn’t an NFL head coach next season. In the meantime, keep reading to get familiar with the dozens of Black people who have worked as NFL head coaches in the league’s more than 100-year history.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Media Mogul Byron Allen To Prepare A Bid To Purchase The NFL’s Denver Broncos  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Latest

Media Mogul Byron Allen To Prepare A Bid To Purchase The NFL’s Denver Broncos

 1 hour ago
01.01.70
20 items

Meat Market: Nelly & Lil Fizz Have Videos Of Their Junks Leaked, Twitter Says They’re Coming Up Short

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
9 items

When Did Yara Shahidi Grow Up Into The Fashion Icon She Is Today ?

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
13 items

Azealia Banks Calls Ye AKA Kanye West “Abusive Psychopath” Over North West Social Media Dig

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Will Smith, Beyonce & Denzel Washington Among 2022 Oscar Nominees

 1 day ago
05.31.46

Former ATL Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms Becomes CNN’s Newest Political Commentator

 1 day ago
01.01.70

How Well Do you Know These African American Female Athletes? [Quiz]

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

Spotify CEO Capes For Avid N-Word Slinger Joe Rogan, Says “Silencing” Won’t Happen

 2 days ago
01.01.70
12 items

Kanye West Airs Out Kardashian Cousin Over Tone Deaf Yeezys Ask

 2 days ago
02.23.45
11 items

Awkwafina Quits Twitter After Suspect Blaccent Non-Apology, Slander Continues

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close