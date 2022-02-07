Indy Black History Month-How It Started, How It’s Going: RaeVen Ridgell

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

RaeVen Ridgell was born in Mesa, Arizona in 1993 and graduated High School from William Henry Harrison in West Lafayette, IN. She attended Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Where she obtained Bachelor’s Degrees in Political Science, Theatre Arts, and Africana Studies. She is currently in the Paul H. O’Neill graduate program where she is obtaining a Master’s in Public Affairs.

RaeVen Ridgell is the Executive Director for the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus. She is the seventh Congressional District Chair and the Black Caucus chair for Indiana Young Democrats, State Director for Our Black Party, Founder of the Black Agenda Convention, President of the Marion County Young Democrats, and Co-Founder of the Feed the Streets/ Saving Our Sisters Initiative. Ms. Ridgell is a community servant/activist who sits on the board for Minority Recovery Collective Inc.

Throughout her academic and professional career, she has maintained ties to her love of theatre. Writing, starring, directing, and producing various projects that center the African Diasporic experience. RaeVen spends her time investing in projects that combine her love of the stage and the statehouse. She hopes to build her community by encouraging civic engagement, mentoring the youth, developing Black art projects, and advocating on behalf of posterity.