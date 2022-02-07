Adidas x Ivy Park Teases New Valentine’s Day Inspired Collection ‘Bey Mine’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Beauties, get your coins together because the next adidas x IVY PARK drop is coming… fast! Today, the clothing brand took to its Instagram channel to tease the latest collection, this time including all-red pieces inspired by Valentine’s Day. The new “Bey Mine” collection is set to release on February 9, just in time for the lovable holiday, and features red athletic apparel, spandex clothing, accessories, outdoor wear and so much more.

adidas x IVY PARK shared a few first looks at the firey collection, taking to their Instagram page to show Beyoncé modeling some of the key pieces from the upcoming drop.

Here’s a shot of Beyoncé rocking a red spandex dress, matching red gloves, a red puffer jacket, and a red baseball cap. She also donned a short, blonde wig and served face as she modeled the latest from the collection.

Here’s another shot of the IVY PARK founder wearing a red suit with a plunging neckline. She paired this look with a black and red shawl and matching clutch purse and still rocked her short, blonde bob for this very Valentine’s Day-inspired photoshoot.

Lastly, IVY PARK posted a close-up of Queen Bey rocking a red baseball cap from the upcoming line with the brand name, IVY PARK, stitched in red lettering. “BEY MINE | adidas.com FEB 9 + select stores globally FEB 10,” the caption read. Check it out below.

By the looks of this line, it’s unlike anything we’ve seen from the athleisure brand before and drops at the perfect time, right before Valentine’s Day! So the question is, what are you splurging on?

