Missouri Bill 666 Would Protect ‘Lynching Of Black Men’ And ‘Make Murder Legal,’ Critics Say

Republican Eric Burlison says the bill he sponsored is meant "to prevent Missourians from acts of overzealous prosecutors."

Armed homeowners Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey stand in front of their house along Portland Place as they confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house on June 28, 2020, in the Central West End of St. Louis. | Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch / Getty

A bill centered on self-defense that is making its way through the Missouri state legislature has sparked outrage for its possible consequences which, critics say, would all but make legal the killings of Black people, in particular.

Missouri Senate Bill 666 (yes, really) is being described by its Republican sponsor as an effort to loosen gun laws in the state. But a top prosecutor in Missouri has said the bill — if it is enacted — would shield killers from prosecution if they claim defense, giving the state its own unique spin on the controversial Stand Your Ground laws sprinkled around the country. A former Congressional candidate took it a step further and suggested that the legal “lynching of Black men” would ensure if the Missouri General Assembly advances the bill.

Lindsey Simmons, who was a candidate in the 2020 elections for Missouri Congress, injected race into the equation when she referred to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a St. Louis couple who brandished guns at peaceful Black Lives Matter protests as at least a partial reason for Missouri Senate Bill 666.

“Senate Bill 666 makes Missouri a safe haven for the lynching of black men,” Simmons wrote Tuesday in a Twitter thread before adding later, “this bill is in direct response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, the reckless actions of the McClosky’s + the sham that was the Rittenhouse trial there is no doubt.”

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver also blasted Missouri Senate Bill 666 as effectively being the “Make Murder Legal Act,” according to local news outlet KFVS.

Oliver said making the bill a law “would absolutely create chaos in the state of Missouri” and “automatically have the presumption of self-defense in every single assault, every single murder.”

Conversely, Republican Eric Burlison, who sponsored Missouri Senate Bill 666, has said the legislation is meant “to prevent Missourians from acts of overzealous prosecutors.”

Mark McCloskey, the man who wielded an automatic rifle during the aforementioned BLM protest proceeding past his home in 2020, praised Missouri Senate Bill 666, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He mentioned the so-called “Castle” law that has been compared to Stand Your Ground and allows the use of deadly force to protect one’s property in the face of a perceived violent threat.

“The bill before the Senate now turns the Castle Doctrine into a bar to prosecution,” McCloskey, a current candidate for U.S. Senate, said. “We were shocked to find out when we were charged that the Castle Doctrine can only be raised as an affirmative defense.”

He added: “You have to have the jury decide the issue of whether or not you committed a crime, and then whether or not the Castle Doctrine provides you with a defense. That’s backwards.”

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Florida Enacts ‘Racist’ Law Protecting Drivers Who Hit BLM Protesters

Black Driver Charged With Murdering One Of The ‘Racists’ Attacking Him Stood His Ground, Lawyers Say

circa 1945: American poet and writer Langston Hughes

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

10 photos Launch gallery

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

Continue reading Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

[caption id="attachment_3901101" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Hulton Archive / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:30 a.m. ET, Feb. 1, 2022 The power of the written word has persisted throughout history, but, arguably, the literary contributions during the world-famous Harlem Renaissance changed the publishing game forever. Langston Hughes was one of the undisputed leaders of that group of renowned Black icons who included acclaimed musicians, dancers, artists, fashion designers and stylists, writers, politicians and scholars. Therefore, it is fitting that Hughes' birthday would coincide with the start of Black History Month, forever an unavoidable collision of Black excellence to kick off 28 full days of commemoration. And what better way to mark the start of Black History Month than by celebrating Hughes' words in print as well as those he spoke during his life, which began on Feb. 1, 1902, in Joplin, Missouri. No matter the form in which his words have been eternally preserved, Hughes' quotes are something we all need, especially in 2022. Hughes' road to Harlem -- where he would become a pioneering writer and poet alongside the likes of Zora Neale Hurston, Wallace Thurman, Claude McKay, Countee Cullen, Richard Wright and many others -- is legendary. https://twitter.com/TheIntlMagz/status/1488381393319383044?s=20&t=YQ7Z1P40ipI38S7gqlIT4Q Hughes was first published in 1921 "The Crisis," which was the official magazine of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, which went on to become more commonly referred to as the NAACP. He would go on to release a collection of poems all throughout the 1920s that included "The Weary Blues, "Fine Clothes to the Jew," "The Negro Mother and Other Dramatic Recitation," "Dear Lovely Death" and "The Dream Keeper and Other Poems." He also wrote novels and short stories like "Not Without Laughter," "Laughing to Keep from Crying," "Simple Speaks His Mind" and, one of his most famous, "The Ways of White Folks." Hughes' work was deeply political and unapologetically Black, as shown by the following brief passage that was published in The Nation in 1926. "The younger Negro artists who create now intend to express our individual dark-skinned selves without fear or shame. If white people are pleased we are glad," Hughes wrote at the time. "If they are not, it doesn't matter. We know we are beautiful. And ugly, too. The tom-tom cries, and the tom-tom laughs. If colored people are pleased we are glad. If they are not, their displeasure doesn't matter either. We build our temples for tomorrow, strong as we know how, and we stand on top of the mountain free within ourselves." https://twitter.com/RayBoomhower/status/1488498889703444483?s=20&t=YQ7Z1P40ipI38S7gqlIT4Q Many African American visionaries, including Hughes, uprooted themselves from the United States and moved to Paris due to the heated racial climate in America. They felt like their work was more appreciated in Europe than at home and believed that Paris afforded them more opportunities to further their careers. Hughes' former home in Harlem was ultimately designated to be a national landmark; one of 22 American sites with Black cultural significance that the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has actively worked to protect and preserve. Hughes died May 22, 1967, following complications after abdominal surgery related to prostate cancer. He was 65 years old. Hughes' legacy still lives on. His work has been featured in films, plays and music and remains a staple in American culture, especially in the Black community. See some of his most iconic words below, which are still very much relevant in 2022.

Missouri Bill 666 Would Protect ‘Lynching Of Black Men’ And ‘Make Murder Legal,’ Critics Say  was originally published on newsone.com

