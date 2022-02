WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Kerr Putney joins Bo Thompson in studio with his thoughts on the new name for the NFL Washington football team, the shooting at Bridgewater College in which two campus security officers were killed, and CMPD releases body cam footage from the officer-involved shooting of Derrell Raney.

Bo Thompson: Kerr Putney in studio was originally published on wbt.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: