Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View” For Holocaust Comments

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
ABC's "The View" - Season 25

Source: Jenny Anderson / Getty

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

ABC Networks has suspended ‘The View” host Whoopi Goldberg after her remarks on the Holocaust saying that it was “not about race.” The show and its panelists were discussing a topic around a Tennessee school board and its banning of the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel “Maus,” a book about the Nazi death camps during World War II.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

ABC News President Kim Godwin released a statement on Goldberg’s suspension saying “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.  While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities.”

Goldberg offered an apology on social media late Monday evening.

She also opened the next episode of ‘The View’ saying “Yesterday on our show, I misspoke. I tweeted about it last night but I want you to hear it from me directly,” the comedian and actor said. “I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined, because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful, and it helped me understand some different things.

I said the Holocaust wasn’t about race and was instead about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg said Tuesday on “The View.” “But it is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race.

Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people as they know and y’all know, because I’ve always done that.”

SOURCE | YAHOO

RELATED: Wild ‘N Out Back After Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Comments, Twitter Is Excited

RELATED: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out Anti-Semitism In Entertainment Via New Column

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View” For Holocaust Comments  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Accused Abuser Marilyn Manson Reportedly Working Closely With Kanye West On ‘Donda 2’

 10 hours ago
01.20.42

Two Officers Shot And Killed At Bridgewater College Campus

 10 hours ago
01.21.42

Taraji P. Henson To Star As Shug Avery In New Film Adaption Of ‘The Color Purple’

 11 hours ago
02.10.42

‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator And Actress Quinta Brunson Serves Lewks During Her Appearance On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

 13 hours ago
02.11.42
12 items

Brian Flores Slaps NFL With Lawsuit On First Day of Black History Month Claiming Blatant Racism, Twitter Salutes Him

 14 hours ago
01.24.42

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to Disclose Relationship With Employee

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

‘The View’ Obstructed: Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Saying The “Holocaust Isn’t About Race”

 15 hours ago
01.22.42

A Tribe Called Quest Nominated To 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

 17 hours ago
01.25.42
David Letterman

Letterman YouTube Channel Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of “Late Night”

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View” For Holocaust Comments

 21 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close