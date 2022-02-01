Black Inmates At Michigan Women’s Prison Reveal Sexual Abuse & Unlivable Cell Conditions

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Regardless of what put you behind bars, no one deserves to be treated inhumanely by the authority figures in charge at any given institution.

The ladies imprisoned at Women’s Huron Valley Correction Facility in Michigan unfortunately can claim that as their reality, with stories of sexual abuse and severely poor living conditions that make an already tough situation seem unbearable.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As reported by FOX 2 Detroit, the situation came to a head after two former employees at the correctional facility near Ypsilanti claimed they were fired for making an attempt to report abuse they’d witnessed at the prison. Both are being represented by attorney Dion Webster-Cox, who says her clients had their offices “totally ravaged” and let go soon after they tried to come forward about sexual abuse within the prison, even witnessing a sexual encounter with a maintenance worker.

Another way the abuse and other issues within the prison have been coming to light is via online production outlet Prison Radio, which has been publishing first-person accounts from female inmates with their own stories. The reports have been heartbreaking to say the least, from Naykima Hill’s vivid recollection of an abusive male officer by the name Mr. Ross, Auroniece Jackson’s personal description of the overcrowded cell units ridden with mold and Krystal Clark’s upsetting self-diagnosis of her deteriorating health from lack of treatment by authority figures that simply ignore her requests for help.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Shawanna Vaughn of Silent Cry Inc., an organization that primarily focuses on the mental health of those incarcerated, is scheduling a rally on February 12 outside of Women’s Huron Valley Correction Facility to protest the conditions and even plans to sue the prison on behalf of inmates.

We hope these women can soon get through their periods of redemption while incarcerated without continuing to become victims of a corrupt system.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Inmates At Michigan Women’s Prison Reveal Sexual Abuse & Unlivable Cell Conditions was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: