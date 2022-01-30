News
HomeNews

New York Knicks, Chase Gift Bronx-Based Charter School With $100K

“We are so proud to partner with Chase on this initiative as we know that this program, as well as the financial donation, will have a tremendous impact on these students and their development,” said Rich Constable, Executive Vice President of Social Impact, MSG Entertainment.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons

Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

Several NBA franchises have spearheaded initiatives centered on empowering underserved communities, and the latest to join the collective of teams driving change is the New York Knicks. According to the BX Times, the team joined forces with JPMorgan Chase to gift the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School with an endowment.

The Bronx-based school is the first specialized educational institution to have a basketball-inspired academic curriculum. The charter school offers an array of programs to help inner-city youth cultivate a foundation for success, including mental health services, financial support, one-on-one in-house mentoring, scholarship funds and an anti-gun violence initiative. The $100,000 donation—which was presented to the school’s principal Dr. Kern Mojica and a group of students during a recent Knicks game—will advance the school’s mission of uplifting youth in the Bronx and beyond. The Knicks and Chase have also launched a mentorship program where executives will teach students about different career paths.

“The creation of this high school and the extraordinary work that NBA legend and Lead Trustee Earl Monroe, School Founder Dan Klores, Principal Mojica and all the teachers are providing for these students is simply remarkable,” Rich Constable, who serves as Executive Vice President of Social Impact for MSG Entertainment, shared in a statement. “We are so proud to partner with Chase on this initiative as we know that this program, as well as the financial donation, will have a tremendous impact on these students and their development.”

News about the donation comes weeks after Sacramento Kings forward Maurice “Moe” Harkless donated $50,000 to support young adults transitioning out of foster care. The Queens native’s donation has helped combat food and housing insecurity and alleviate financial adversities for over 100 families and individuals. “It really means the world to me to be able to have an impact on the city that raised me,” he said.

SEE ALSO:

NBA Player Moe Harkless Donates $50K To Support Youth Aging Out Of Foster Care

Meek Mill, REFORM Alliance Empower Youth Impacted By Criminal Justice System

King Speaking at Freedom March

Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy

10 photos Launch gallery

Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy

Continue reading Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy

Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy

[caption id="attachment_4277465" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Outside the opening session of the 1960 Republican National Convention, an orderly crowd of demonstrators (including Martin Luther King, Jr., being interviewed at left) urges the party to adopt a strong civil rights platform. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 5:50 a.m., Jan. 17, 2022: As the saying goes, sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words. And sometimes there are photos of people who have spoken thousands of words that can leave the viewer speechless. In this case, both things can be right as the nation celebrates the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday that lands on the third Monday of January every year. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983 when it was opposed by Republican senators like John McCain. It ultimately went into effect in 1986. However, the day wasn't observed in all 50 states until the year 2000. MORE: How Much Have Black People Really Progressed Since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Death? There is still much more work to move Dr. King's legacy forward. He famously said in 1967, “But tragically and unfortunately, there is another America. This other America has a daily ugliness about it that constantly transforms the ebullience of hope into the fatigue of despair. In this America millions of work-starved men walk the streets daily in search for jobs that do not exist. In this America millions of people find themselves living in rat-infested, vermin-filled slums. In this America people are poor by the millions. They find themselves perishing on a lonely island of poverty in the midst of a vast ocean of material prosperity." Decades later, not much has changed. John Light, for the Bill Moyers Report, wrote, “Take a look at these charts about American poverty from King’s day through today using data from the U.S. Census Bureau,” Light said reflecting in 2013 on King’s analysis conditions in 1967. “When King delivered his Two Americas speech, a household in the top five percent income bracket was at least six times wealthier than a household in the bottom twenty percent. Since the late 1960s, the rich have been growing wealthier far more quickly than the poor.” A 2017 Washington Post report on Federal Reserve data found that Black families and Latino families made significant economic progress from 2013 to 2016, compared to other demographic groups during that three-year period. However, that didn’t mean that minorities closed the wealth gap. Federal Reserve economists explained that the wealth increase for Blacks and Latinos stemmed from the fact that they had far less wealth compared to Whites. Consequently, even small increases in minority wealth appeared disproportionately large. The median net worth of white households was $171,000. For Black and Latinos households, the median net worth was below $21,000. In addition, being in the middle of the deadly coronavirus pandemic only increases the strain on many Americans who do not have the privilege of earning a living wage. Therefore, in honor of MLK's life and holiday, here are 10 iconic pictures to underscore the civil rights icon's brave determination to pave the way for each of us to enjoy a freer existence than he did.

New York Knicks, Chase Gift Bronx-Based Charter School With $100K  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos]

 18 hours ago
08.06.40

The Cincinnati Bengals Win the AFC Championship and Are Going to the Big Game!

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Another Baby For Nick Cannon? Gender Reveal Pics Hit the Web

 1 day ago
01.01.70

28 Things We Learned About Janet Jackson From Every Episode of Lifetime’s Documentary

 2 days ago
01.01.70
8 items

The Audacity: Jermaine Dupri Admitted To Cheating On Janet Jackson, Black Twitter Is Disgusted

 2 days ago
01.01.70
8 items

Too Far: Fat Joe Get Clowned For Yeezy Moonboot Fit, Memes Flourish

 3 days ago
04.04.39
13 items

GOP Senator Says Supreme Court Justice Nominee Will Be Affirmative Action Pick

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Woman Catches White Colleagues Saying Black People “Smell” & That Black Girls “Don’t Wash Their Hair”

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Nicki Minaj In Legal Trouble Again After Security Claims Husband Kenneth Petty Broke His Jaw

 4 days ago
01.01.70

White Wyoming Deputy Fired By State’s First Black Sheriff For Years Of Racism

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close