Bobby Brown Documentary & Docu-Series Show Headed To A&E In 2022

Looks like we are going to see a lot from Bobby Brown in 2022. In addition to New Edition‘s highly anticipated tour, Brown will be featured in A&E Television’s “Biography” series and a new reality show.
RELATED: Bobby Brown Reveals He Believes Nick Gordon Responsible for Death of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina
Biography: Bobby Brown will be a two-night documentary that will premiere on May 30th and 31st. According to a press release, the new documentary “unveils his struggles with substance abuse, his marriage to Whitney Houston, the devastating loss of Houston and his two children and his life as a devoted father and husband to Alicia Etheredge-Brown.” The doc will feature interviews from Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Johnny Gill plus friends and family.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Brown will also star in the “12-part docuseries: “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.” The series will give the viewer an “exclusive access into their day-to-day lives,” viewers will “follow along as Bobby juggles his music career, raising a family, dealing with the recent loss of his son, sobriety, and focusing on his physical health.” We will also see Brown as he prepares for the long-awaited “Culture Tour” with New Edition, Jodeci, and Charlie Wilson. The Docuseries is set to air in June.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
This will not be Brown’s first foray into Reality Television. In 2005, “Being Bobby Brown” starred Brown and then-wife Whitney Houston and their family. The show ran for only one season after Houston said she would not be a part of the show.
Source | The Root
Unc Vibes: Keith Sweat & Bobby Brown Had Two-Step Twitter Rolling During VERZUZ Battle
Unc Vibes: Keith Sweat & Bobby Brown Had Two-Step Twitter Rolling During VERZUZ Battle
1.
1 of 15
Keith Sweat when Bobby Brown tries to hit high notes in #VERZUZ rn like: pic.twitter.com/9GNZVZRlNH— Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) July 2, 2021
2.
2 of 15
"They ain't call me to do a damn soundtrack." Keith Sweat on Bobby Brown's song that was featured in "Ghostbusters." Sweat said his song and cameo in "New Jack City" didn't count. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/R1j3Ro2C2o— Lenore Adkins (@lladkins) July 2, 2021
3.
3 of 15
Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat #VERZUZ had you like this tonight pic.twitter.com/KURJzOTbQw— David (@thatguydavid718) July 2, 2021
4.
4 of 15
What Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat did for music in the late 80s was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Melanie Dione (@thegates0fmel) July 2, 2021
They always dropped heat but they had us in a chokehold then.
5.
5 of 15
Nobody:— My Presence Is A Present 🤷🏿♀ (@I_Am_TamRoe) July 2, 2021
Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat during #verzuzbattle #verzuztv pic.twitter.com/2ardV1VRWV
6.
6 of 15
the real winner of tonight’s verzuz is actually my grandma, who once bailed keith sweat outta jail and is thanked in the liner notes of a bobby brown album— hot girl midsommar (@verymimi) July 2, 2021
7.
7 of 15
Keith Sweat: “You read my list? How you done read my list?— Vontay is Typing... (@ayeyovontay_) July 2, 2021
Bobby Brown: “It’s right there. Look at there.”
Keith Sweat: “How you read that..”#VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/exckeTI9p4
8.
8 of 15
Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown singing over each others song #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/BYQc3jQFSE— Vontay is Typing... (@ayeyovontay_) July 2, 2021
9.
9 of 15
This #VERZUZ between Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown proves that R&B isn’t the same. pic.twitter.com/wI0otpUOLH— 🌹✨R_Le’Rose🌹✨ (@r_lerose) July 2, 2021
10.
10 of 15
Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat put on an amazing #Verzuz tonight. It was a trip back to my younger days, filled with the countless classic tracks that they wrote & performed.— Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) July 2, 2021
Props to these legends, still putting on a great show into their 50s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hbmAgOYth5
11.
11 of 15
"Am I battling Bobby Brown or New Edition? You might as well bring Ronnie, Ricky, Ralph" — Keith Sweat lmaoooooooo— Rob Markman 💭 (@RobMarkman) July 2, 2021
12.
12 of 15
This #VERZUZ was everything!!! 😭😭😭😭 Salute to the Kangs of R&B, Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat. Living Legends!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾💞 pic.twitter.com/j3t7viJbvV— ♊️Nene P. (@Nene_689) July 2, 2021
13.
13 of 15
Bobby Brown seen and been thru more than most ever will in their lives so I'm so beyond happy he got this moment to feel the love from the world for his iconic contributions to music!! And salute to the King Keith Sweat for comin thru and showin out!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #VERZUZ— On The Bright Side TV (@BrightOsajie) July 2, 2021
14.
14 of 15
Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown sittin in these chairs like uncles on the porch. #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/rma9eNj3y6— In My Head🧠 (@I_BE_INMYHEAD) July 2, 2021
15.
15 of 15
Hawks got Brook Lopez looking like prime Dwight Howard— Ahmed/Lakers are finished/DAWN FM AOTY 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 2, 2021
let me go back to the Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown Verzuz.
- Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To ‘End Systemic Racism’ And ‘Be Pro-White’
- Storm Reid Explains How Having Stylists On-Set Who Don’t Understand Black Hair ‘Feels Dehumanizing’
- Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women: Family Seeks Justice After Death of Lauren Smith-Fields
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Bobby Brown Documentary & Docu-Series Show Headed To A&E In 2022 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com