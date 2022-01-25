Celebrity News
Watch Kanye West Talks Wild In New ‘Hollywood Unlocked’ Interview

Ye is talking and serving tea.

Kanye West sat down for an interview with Hollywood Unlocked and it’s what you should be used to by now. A comfortable Ye chatted with Jason Lee about everything from his current co-parenting relationship with Kim Kardashian to his politics of wearing the MAGA hat, again, and more.

The last-minute interview started with Ye adding context to that time he was spotted kicking it with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and more, and maskless, in a room together. Besides the stuff about not playing with him when , there wasn’t much new ground covered in thee interview. And he soon enough began mentioning Blacks getting flack for being Republicans, bringing up Hillary Clinton and offering another red hat explainer.

“I wore a [red] hat for the freedom of opinion,” said Yeezy.

Alrighty then.

He also shared a story of returning Ray J’s laptop with another sextape on it to Kim Kardashian.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red eye,” Ye said. “I met this man at the airport and got on a red eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

Does this mean Wack 100 does have the goods?

Anyway, Ye referred to himself as a future President around the 36:00 minute mark to give you a further glimpse of what you’re in for if you settle down and listen to this thing, below.

 

 

 

Photos
Close