Gary’s Tea: Ray J Asks Fans To Send Freaky Pictures To Get Flewed Out For A Meet & Greet [WATCH]

Jermaine Dupri is opening up about his relationship with Janet Jackson in the early 2000s. He says that you can’t play with rich women.
“You can’t really play with rich women. They can do whatever they want to do… You hang up on the phone with a rich woman, and call her all kinds of names and she calls you all kinds of names,” he shard. “You think you hung up the phone and then the doorbell rings. You’re like “What? What’s going on?” and that person be at your house”
In other news, Ray J is back in the streets. Princess Love filed for divorce yet again and Ray J is looking to fly out women after they send him some freaky photos. Gary has all the tea on what will get the girls flewed out in the tea.
Ray J Blocks Pregnant Wife Princess Love On Instagram, Twitter Says “Wait A Minute”
1.
1 of 10
Let’s not forget Ray J never gave a fuck about Princess. pic.twitter.com/UsqawW7JTH— Δℓℓ jµ$† ωΘЯÐ$ ✊🏿 (@all_just_words) November 19, 2019
2 of 10
3.
3 of 10
Princess thought she won when she was going back and forth with Teairra over Ray J. Congrats you won some trash— Pooh Nicely (@rarebre3d) November 20, 2019
4 of 10
5.
5 of 10
Princess gotta stop posting the L’s she takes with Ray J if she gone stay with him. After buddy pushed you in a pool and LEFT, you should have known— big skee wee activity 💕💚 (@TheAyannaShow) November 19, 2019
6.
6 of 10
How you leave your pregnant wife and kid stranded in Vegas??? What is wrong with Ray J? pic.twitter.com/4ePjYaYHTl— HunnyB (@Hunnyb83) November 19, 2019
7 of 10
8.
8 of 10
When Ray J pushed her in that pool, that should've been the end of their relationship.— Prayers Down (@flowerrebelrose) November 19, 2019
9.
9 of 10
Ray j keeps showing and giving princess his ass to kiss and she still with this man pic.twitter.com/Zo4DQZTF6U— Lapiz lazuli (@jfreshakarico2) November 21, 2019
10.
10 of 10
Princess love just called Ray J “scooty boy” and I just... pic.twitter.com/mYfoTXlO9S— Kai (@thekaidiamond) November 20, 2019
Gary’s Tea: Ray J Asks Fans To Send Freaky Pictures To Get Flewed Out For A Meet & Greet [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com