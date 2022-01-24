Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping 8 People In His Basement

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Griffin Police department accuse Georgia Pastor, Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston of false imprisonment. Georgia police state they found at least 8 people in the Bankston’s basement trapped. It appeared that Curtis Keith Bankston & wife were running an illegal group home.

Griffin police were informed after someone allegedly had a seizure in the home. Once they entered the Pastors home to assist, they found a group of people in the basement. The Bankston family had a deadbolt on the basement door to prevent any of their victims from having the ability to escape. Authorities state the victims that were imprisoned against their will also had mental and physical disabilities.

More information to come as the story develops.

 

RELATED: God Awful: Tulsa Pastor Mike Todd Rubbed Spit In Man’s Face, Black Twitter Says Nah Bruh

RELATED: Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman Trying To Rob His Church

HOMEPAGE

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping 8 People In His Basement  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping 8 People In His Basement

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Ian Alexander Jr, The Son of Actress/Director Regina King Has Died

 3 days ago
04.27.33

Mama Tina Reflects On Her Costume Design Days For Beyoncé In A Flashback Friday Post

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Comedian Louie Anderson Passes Away At Age 68

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Venus Williams Serves Haute Looks At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Jay-Z’s Team ROC Calls For Department Of Justice To Probe Corruption In Kansas City PD

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Sad & Preventable: Czech Republic Folk Singer Dies After Intentionally Catching COVID

 3 days ago
04.26.32

Forthcoming Doc ‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’ Unpacks Bill Cosby’s Legacy [Video]

 3 days ago
04.27.32

Roberta Flack Recovers From Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

 4 days ago
08.15.31

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People Feel Less “Discomfort” During Lessons About Historic Racism

 4 days ago
08.31.31
Photos
Close