Radio One takes stance against HB 1134; Putting context behind record-breaking COVID numbers

As Indiana’s daily COVID number skyrocket to record-breaking levels, we talk with Lauren Chapman from IPBS News for a deep dive into the numbers and the context behind them.

Plus, Radio One one is doing something rare, it’s taking a stance against House Bill 1134, the bill that aims to regulate the way educators teach history. Regional VP and General Manager Deon Levingston explains why he is asking people to call Indiana Speaker of the House Todd Huston at 317-232-9677 and say no to HB 1134, “Education Matters.”

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

