News
HomeNews

Statue Celebrating The Legacy Of Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Unveiled In Philadelphia

“Philadelphia holds a specific relevance to Harriet’s story as the city she found safe harbor in after her escape from Maryland,” said artist Wesley Wofford.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Harriet Tubman Abolition Slavery Woman

Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

The resilience and bravery of trailblazing abolitionist Harriet Tubman will reverberate for generations to come, and the city of Philadelphia is immortalizing her legacy through the addition of a monument, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

A nine-foot statue paying homage to the heroic sacrifices made by Tubman along her quest towards liberty was recently unveiled in front of Philadelphia City Hall’s North Apron. The structure—dubbed “The Journey to Freedom”—illustrates her deep roots in Philadelphia. After escaping slavery in 1849, she traveled to the city from Maryland. She went back to Maryland a year later to lead her niece’s family to freedom in Philly.

“When I found I had crossed that line, I looked at my hands to see if I was the same person,” Tubman recalled in the memoir “Scenes in the Life of Harriet Tubman.” “There was such a glory over everything; the sun came like gold through the trees and over the fields, and I felt like I was in Heaven.” Tubman cultivated a network of churches and homes in Philadelphia to help free nearly 70 people who were enslaved in Maryland.

The monument—created by award-winning artist Wesley Wofford—depicts Tubman guiding a young girl to freedom, crossing the Pennsylvania state line and leaving the shackles of slavery behind.

“Philadelphia holds a specific relevance to Harriet’s story as the city she found safe harbor in after her escape from Maryland, as well as staging many of her returning raids to free others from the bondage of slavery,” Wofford shared in a statement, according to the news outlet.

The statue, which has traveled throughout the country since 2020, will be on display in Philadelphia through March to commemorate Tubman’s 200th birthday. The Philadelphia Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy has joined forces with institutions like the African American Museum in Philadelphia and other local nonprofits and businesses to curate events that delve into different aspects of Tubman’s life.

News about the sculpture comes nearly a year after it was announced a monument honoring Tubman would be created in the city of Newark. Designed by artist Nina Cooke John the multisensory structure—dubbed “Shadow of a Face”—will serve as a piece that is reflective of Tubman’s journey and highlights New Jersey’s connection to the Underground Railroad.

SEE ALSO:

Monument Honoring Harriet Tubman’s Legacy Coming To The City Of Newark

A Museum Honoring Harriet Tubman’s Legacy Is Coming To New Jersey

Shirley Chisholm At Democratic National Convention

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

10 photos Launch gallery

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Continue reading Shirley Chisholm Is ‘Unbought And Unbossed’: Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

[caption id="attachment_3455804" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Pictorial Parade / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:45 a.m. ET, Nov. 30, 2021 -- On this day 97 years ago, a political and womanist icon was born. Shirley Chisholm went on to make history in 1968, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress. At only 43 years old, she represented New York's 12th Congressional District, an office she held for seven terms from 1969 to 1983. In 1972, she became the first African American major-party candidate to run for president of the United States and was also the first woman to ever run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Chisholm was a fearless fighter for education, voting rights, equality and was famously "unbought and unbossed." https://twitter.com/noladt/status/1465537639587753992?s=20 The trailblazing Black legislator was also widely seen as having helped pave the way for women politicians like Hillary Clinton. Back in 2016, Dr. E. Faye Williams, president and CEO of National Congress of Black Women, and filmmaker Shola Lynch, producer of the documentary, "Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed," joined Roland Martin on "NewsOne Now" to discuss Clinton's becoming the first woman to be nominated for president by a major party and the role Chisholm played in helping to make the political milestone possible decades earlier. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505777943207941?s=20 Dr. Williams explained that Chisholm was a “catalyst for change,” and when she looks at what is happening with the Democratic Party and“Hillary Clinton cracking that glass ceiling,” she thought of Chisholm. Dr. Williams said, “It was Shirley Chisholm who brought us to where we are. First of all, she paved the way for President Obama as well as (for) Hillary Clinton. “Whatever Hillary Clinton is doing today, she can thank Shirley Chisholm for that.” Lynch told Martin what often gets lost about Chisholm’s campaign is her “political strategy.” According to Lynch, Chisholm understood leverage and “did not wait her turn.” https://twitter.com/Mark_Kido/status/1465613829895770116?s=20 “She acted on her conscience and she was a very progressive candidate –she was unbought and unbossed,” added Lynch. The filmmaker explained that Chisholm secured as many delegates as possible to use as leverage prior to the ’72 convention and said there “was a scramble because there was no frontrunner” at the time. Chisholm was able to fund her presidential campaign primarily with her savings as a school teacher; a feat that seems unfathomable in this day and age, when candidates raise hundreds of millions of dollars to run for public office. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505723236995082?s=20 Lynch then shared with viewers what she would like them to remember: “When you have good ideas, you need to follow through, and if somebody tells you it’s not your turn, but you’re sure you’re right – then you got to be unbought and unbossed.” Scroll down to keep reading and find some of Shirley Chisholm's most inspirational quotes.

Statue Celebrating The Legacy Of Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Unveiled In Philadelphia  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping 8 People In His Basement

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Ian Alexander Jr, The Son of Actress/Director Regina King Has Died

 3 days ago
04.27.33

Mama Tina Reflects On Her Costume Design Days For Beyoncé In A Flashback Friday Post

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Comedian Louie Anderson Passes Away At Age 68

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Venus Williams Serves Haute Looks At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Jay-Z’s Team ROC Calls For Department Of Justice To Probe Corruption In Kansas City PD

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Sad & Preventable: Czech Republic Folk Singer Dies After Intentionally Catching COVID

 3 days ago
04.26.32

Forthcoming Doc ‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’ Unpacks Bill Cosby’s Legacy [Video]

 3 days ago
04.27.32

Roberta Flack Recovers From Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

 4 days ago
08.15.31

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People Feel Less “Discomfort” During Lessons About Historic Racism

 4 days ago
08.31.31
Photos
Close