Mind, Body, Business: Maria More Shares Lessons From Her Father

RSMS EST Graphics
WTLC Featured Video
The pandemic has shown us that people are more important than money and material things.  Maria More share’s the story of losing her father to COVID-19 and why she values memories over money. Maria is reminding people of the lessons that have been passed down in her family to make you wonder, about the legacy you’re leaving behind.  Listen to the lessons she’s carrying with her and think about the legacy you’re wanting to leave behind here on this earth.

Mind, Body, Business: Maria More Shares Lessons From Her Father [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close