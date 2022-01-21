Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Venus Williams Serves Haute Looks At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week

Venus Williams is slaying the Paris Fashion Week circuit.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Louis Vuitton : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

Venus Williams was spied getting her high-fashion fix at the Louis Vuitton Menswear F/W 2022-2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The tennis professional and clothing designer served street style and front row realness in a full-on Louis Vuitton look which consisted of a navy blue dress, a black Moto jacket, and a mini monogram purse.

Louis Vuitton : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

The entire look, although casual, was perfect for the front row of the menswear show. From the her pointed-toe boots to her neatly styled updo, Williams was serving looks on a haute, silver platter.

Celebrity Sightings : Day Three - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Williams’ chic Louis Vuitton ensemble was overshadowed by her round, monogram handbag that likely cost more than my entire purse and shoe collection combined. I love that she wore the contrasting signature prints on the jacket and handbag.

Williams enjoys the fashion week circuit so there will be tons of fashion sitings throughout the week. I personally enjoy her seeing her in element outside of the Tennis world. Fashion is clearly a passion of hers, and we love to see it. What do you think? Are you loving Williams’ front row look at the Louis Vuitton show?

 

DON’T MISS…

Venus Williams Released Her Latest EleVen Collection Inspired By Biopic ‘King Richard’

Venus Williams Threw It Back To Her Roots With A Bead-Adorned Braided Hairstyle For The ‘King Richard’ Press Conference

Venus Williams Is Sharing Her Vegan Diet Secrets With Us Through Her New Plant Based Food Company

Venus Williams Serves Haute Looks At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Mama Tina Reflects On Her Costume Design Days For Beyoncé In A Flashback Friday Post

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Comedian Louie Anderson Passes Away At Age 68

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Venus Williams Serves Haute Looks At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Jay-Z’s Team ROC Calls For Department Of Justice To Probe Corruption In Kansas City PD

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Sad & Preventable: Czech Republic Folk Singer Dies After Intentionally Catching COVID

 11 hours ago
04.26.32

Forthcoming Doc ‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’ Unpacks Bill Cosby’s Legacy [Video]

 11 hours ago
04.27.32

Roberta Flack Recovers From Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

 1 day ago
08.15.31

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People Feel Less “Discomfort” During Lessons About Historic Racism

 1 day ago
08.31.31

Morehouse College Develops New Institute To Study Issues That Affect Black Men

 1 day ago
08.29.31

Elderly Black Woman Exonerated After Spending 27 Years in Prison For Niece’s Murder

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close