Sha'Carri Richardson Has New Documentary Produced by Virgil Abloh to Premiere at Sundance

The mini-doc tells the story of American track star Sha'Carri Richardson at the U.S.A. Track and Field Olympic Trials 2020, premiering at this year's Sundance Film Festival through January 30.

Virgil Abloh's Short Film On Sha’Carri Richardson Premiering at Sundance

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

The late visionary Virgil Abloh founded a movie company before his transition, with writer/researcher Mahfuz Sultan and Sultan’s wife, Chloe. The firm was called ARCHITECTURE FILMS, and the trio’s first project ended up being the short film Sub Eleven Seconds, executive produced by Abloh and directed by U.K. artist Bafic.

“Over a year ago, Virgil, Chloe, and I promised each other we’d start making the film,” Mahfuz Sultan wrote on Instagram, adding, “We miss dreaming with you V, we are so infinitely infinitely infinitely grateful to you.”

The project is described as “a poetic imagining of the quest of Sha’Carri Richardson, a young track & field athlete, to achieve her dream of qualifying for the Olympic Games.” Richardson memorably torched her competition at the trials with a time of 10.86 seconds in the 100-meter individual race. And on June 19, 2021, the 21-year-old speedster became the youngest woman to win the contest in more than four decades.

However, Richardson would be suspended less than two weeks later for a failed drug test and banned from participating in the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson tested positive for marijuana, which is legally permitted for recreational use in Oregon (where the trials were held). But she claimed she was using it to cope with the death of her mother, who passed one week before the trials.

“People don’t understand what it’s like to have to… go in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain,” the track star expressed on her July 2 interview with the TODAY show. “Who am I to tell you how to cope when you’re dealing with the pain or you’re dealing with a struggle that you haven’t experienced before or that you thought you never would have to deal with?”

Learn more about Sub Eleven Seconds and how to watch it online by clicking here.

Sha’Carri Richardson Has New Documentary Produced by Virgil Abloh to Premiere at Sundance  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Photos
Close