Issa Rae’s Music Label Teams Up With Google To Empower Underrepresented Artists

Whether it’s through her television and film projects or social impact initiatives designed to support Black-owned businesses, producer and actress Issa Rae has continually used her platform to amplify the importance of representation. Billboard reported that her latest project would support independent music artists and diversify the music industry.
Through her music label Raedio—which was launched in 2019—Rae is teaming up with Google to create an initiative dubbed the Raedio Creators Program. Putting the focus on ownership, women artists and composers will receive financial support and resources so they can own the rights to their work. The funds will cover costs associated with production, recording and marketing.
The projects created will be released through Rae’s music imprint so the songs can be pitched for different projects. Each artist will also have the opportunity to film a music video funded by Google. At its core, the initiative was created to increase the representation of women of color in the music industry by providing pathways for them to amplify their creativity.
Rae says she hopes the collaboration with Google will help cultivate more opportunities for women in the music space.
“This partnership is perfectly aligned with my mission in helping open doors and provide opportunities for women to succeed and flourish in their craft,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I can’t wait to see the impact this program and partnership has on the selectees and the music that is created as a result.”
Benoni Tagoe, who serves as President of Raedio, added the initiative will provide “a platform, tangible resources, mentorship, and amplification for aspiring talent.” The program will start accepting submissions from composers and artists in February, and the selectees will be announced in March.
Initiatives like the Raedio Creators Program are needed as Black women remain underrepresented in the realm of music.
Issa Rae’s Music Label Teams Up With Google To Empower Underrepresented Artists was originally published on newsone.com