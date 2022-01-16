Open Lines
Indiana politicians start 2022 session by making national headlines

Indiana’s 2022 session is up and running and politicians have quickly made headlines for the bills they are proposing. Meanwhile Governor Holcomb gives his State of The State Address.

Arielle Brandy, President of The Indiana Young Democrats and Whitley Yates, Director of Diversity for the Indiana GOP join us on Open Lines to give their thoughts on where Indiana politics is headed.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

