“The Batman” Receives PG-13 Rating

The newest Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson will be rated PG-13 despite previous speculation the gritty movie would be rated R. Film sources say “The Batman” received the rating because it doesn’t use excessive foul language or nudity, but there had been talks that this could be the first R-rated Batman movie. The Warner Bros. chairman previously said he wanted to differentiate DC from the more family-friendly Marvel in the past. It comes out March 4th in theaters.

(Source-Variety)

Here’s a taste on what’s coming in March…

