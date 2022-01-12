Entertainment Buzz
New trailer Introduces Cast Of ‘Fresh Prince’

 Peacock is revealing the cast for ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot.  The series will feature Jabari Banks as Will Smith in his first-ever acting role.  Other cast members include Adrian Holmes as uncle Phil, Cassandra Freeman as aunt Viv and Olly Sholotan as Carlton.  ‘Bel-Air’ is based on the 1990s sitcom that starred Will Smith as a troubled teen sent to live with his affluent aunt and uncle in Los Angeles.  Smith will serve as one of the show’s executive producers.  ‘Bel-Air’ premieres on the streaming platform on February 13th.

