New trailer Introduces Cast Of ‘Fresh Prince’

Peacock is revealing the cast for ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot. The series will feature Jabari Banks as Will Smith in his first-ever acting role. Other cast members include Adrian Holmes as uncle Phil, Cassandra Freeman as aunt Viv and Olly Sholotan as Carlton. ‘Bel-Air’ is based on the 1990s sitcom that starred Will Smith as a troubled teen sent to live with his affluent aunt and uncle in Los Angeles. Smith will serve as one of the show’s executive producers. ‘Bel-Air’ premieres on the streaming platform on February 13th.

