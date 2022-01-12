Indy
HomeIndy

Bill Aims To Ban Critical Race Theory From Indiana Schools

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Majestic Indiana State Capitol building facade brightly illuminated at night with skyscrapers on background in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

Source: Sir Francis Canker Photography / Getty

Take Action! Click here to learn more from Indiana State Teachers Association

The conversation around Critical Race Theory in schools has been a hot topic across the nation and currently here in Indianapolis. Indiana House Bill 1134 Education Matters was written in response to the debates over CRT is and the inclusion of diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and social-emotional learning.

However, State Senator Scott Baldwin is defending Senate Bill 167 which parallels House Bill 1134 Education Matters. Indiana House Bill 167 aims to censor how and what our teachers teach in the classroom. Every child deserves an accurate and honest education regardless of the color of their skin or zip code.

Related Stories

If you have concerns or questions call House Speaker Todd Huston at 317-232-9677 to oppose House Bill 1134 titled Education Matters. Take action for our students and educators! They aren’t political pawns. They are our future and we must protect it!

Take Action! Click here to learn more from Indiana State Teachers Association

Source | WTHR Channel 13, WPTA 21

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Jay-Z & Team ROC Client Being Denied Compassionate Release Due To Violation Over Fried Chicken

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Young Dolph’s Suspected Killers Captured and Arrested

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Antonio Brown’s Shirtless-And-Viral Game Exit Footage To Be Turned Into NFT And Sold At Auction

 15 hours ago
02.16.25

Rachael Rollins Becomes 1st Black Woman Appointed As United States Attorney For Massachusetts

 2 days ago
06.21.24

Reason Says Fabolous Is A Better Rapper Than André 3000, Hopes For VERZUZ Between Them

 2 days ago
10.19.24

‘Full House’ Star & Comedian Bob Saget Passes Away At 65

 3 days ago
12.11.23

Philly’s R&B Legend, James Mtume Passes Away at 76

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Sidney Poitier Dead at 94, First Black Man to Win Oscar

 6 days ago
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton Rio De Janeiro In Brazil All Because He Got Served First

 6 days ago
12.22.21

Brandy Serves Looks And Confidence In A Hot Pink Aliette Suit

 7 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close