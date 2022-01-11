Arts & Entertainment
Phaedra Parks Struts In Chanel In Stylish Instagram Video

Phaedra Parks took to Instagram to strut her stuff in an all-black Chanel look and we're swooning over the fashionable ensemble!

"Covenant" Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Phaedra Parks took to Instagram to strut her stuff in a stylish Instagram video and we’re swooning over the fashionable look!

In the short, 7 second video, the 48-year-old former reality star rocked a sexy all-black look equipped with curve-hugging black leggings and a fashionable black sweater. She paired the look with a black, fur coat and black and silver booties. To add a bit of flair to the look, she added Chanel necklaces and a black Chanel bag as she gave us her best model walk in front of what looked like her beautiful home. As far as her hair, she wore her blonde locs down and bone straight with a middle part to frame both sides of her soft glam face.

“Catching flights not feelings ✈,” the social media personality captioned the IG video. Check it out below. 

“Yessss my queen,” one of Phaedra’s 2.8 million Instagram followers commented on the fashionable video while another said, “Big mood 🔥😍,” and they’re right, this look is a big mood!

Last fall, the television personality made headlines when she opened up about her dating life, telling Page Six that she’s “dating and having a wonderful time,” after splitting with actor Medina Islam in early 2021.

She continued, “People often ask me if I want to be remarried. I’m looking for love but I’m not sure that I want to be married again because I like dating,” she continued. “I like having fun, I like laughing, I like lavish gifts!” and explained to the online publication that her dream man is someone who is “very confident in himself, can support me and really be able to handle his own under any circumstance.”

Before concluding her list, she coyly added, “And I’m an equal opportunity employer. I don’t discriminate.”

