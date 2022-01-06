Podcasts
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Cheaters Gonna Cheat” | Episode 49

The ladies are back after celebrating the new year! Eva and Lore’l have a lot to undress in pop culture. Tristan has a newborn baby… and it’s not Khloe’s. Plus, when is it too soon to date after a spouse passes or when you are separated? Find out what the duo had to say in this episode.

The Final Question To Undress got real!  Are you following your ex on social media?

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Cheaters Gonna Cheat” | Episode 49  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

