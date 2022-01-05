Celebrity News
New COVID Variant Called "IHU" Detected in France

CDC Cuts Isolation Guidelines As Covid Cases Soar

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does.

It has been reported that another COVID-19 variant has been detected in France.

According to @fox35orlando, the variant is named #IHU and so far it has already infected 12 people living in naer Marseille, a port city in southern France. The IHU variant, also scientifically known as B.1.640.2, which was named after French researchers at the IHU Mediterranee Infection, as sited by Bloomberg News.

Health officials shows that the IHU variant has 46 mutations, which is more than the #Omicron variant that has already show itself to be highly contagious.

The first case of the IHU variant was identified in a vaccinated patient who had just returned from a trip to Cameroon, Africa, according to medical experts.

As of not, the IHU variant has not been identified in other countries yet.

 

New COVID Variant Called "IHU" Detected in France  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

