You Care: Drake Goes Shirtless During Beach Vacation

The 6 God been in the gym.

Drake

Source: @champagnepapi / Instagram

Drake is living his best life while vacationing in somewhere that has a beach and plenty of sun. A number of photos of the 6 God going shirtless during his downtime have made it onto the Internets, and apparently, a lot of y’all care.

Drizzy has been in the gym and has been making sure his millions of followers knows thanks to pics he shared on his social media. We’ll let TMZ handle most of the details, and speculation:

As you can see … the dude is jacked, looking super chiseled from the back and the front — alongside a group of buddies, who are obviously keeping up with Drake. Or maybe he’s keeping up with them? 🤷🏽‍♂️

Drizzy captioned the upload with, “The reward for hard work is more work…kno dat.” Indeed, it does appear as though Mr. Graham’s been hard at work in the gym — which he also hammered home by posing with a full-body exercise machine, arms up. So, consider it known, Papi!

The pics were probably taken while the Take Care rapper was kicking it in St. Barts.

Hey, health is wealth, y’all.

 

